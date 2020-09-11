Century facing 22-day gap between games after homecoming game canceled

The defending state champs won’t waste the time. Improving the pass defense and the passing game will be an area of focus over the next couple of weeks.

“Defensively, we’ve been pretty good against the rush but we do need to tighten up our pass coverage,” Wingenbach said. “On the flip side of that, with our strength up front we’ve been rushing the ball pretty well, but we need to improve our passing game.”

Senior running back Cade Garcia has run for 293 yards – 5.1 yards per carry – with four touchdowns.

Defensively, Thomas Jeske has three sacks. Maquire Martin has a team-best 19 tackles.

The Patriots’ special teams drew high marks from Wingenbach.

Senior kicker Wade James is 6-for-7 on PATs and 2-for-2 on field goals.

“We’ve been really happy with our special teams play in all aspects,” Wingenbach said. “Our depth on special teams is very good as well.”

When the Patriots do get back on the field, they’ll be very healthy. Century’s vaunted offensive line also will get a boost with senior Cooper Christian’s return. Christian missed the first two games against Legacy and Mandan with mono.

“When we looked at the schedule we knew we had two good contests right out of the chute and without nonconference games it made those two games even bigger,” Wingenbach said. “We’re happy to be sitting 2-0 and we really like how our kids have handled the new guidelines and protocols we’re all having to deal with. Like we said way back at the beginning of the season, we’re just taking it one day at a time and hoping like heck we’ll get to practice the next day.”

