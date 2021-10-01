Century erupts in second half, runs past Fargo Shanley

The Patriots extended their winning streak to 28 games.

Century scored on its first six offensive possessions of the second half, scoring 35 points in the third quarter and added a touchdown early in the fourth.

From down seven at the half, the Patriots put up seven touchdowns – including a defensive score on a Brayden Hendricks pick-6 – in less than 16 minutes of clock time.

“They certainly had us on our heels,” Wingenbach said. “They kept eight, nine in the box and just said if you’re going to beat us, go ahead and throw it. We had to do that and maybe I learned a little something too, we’ve just got to take the leash off of some of these guys and let them play.”

“Our offensive line started getting a push and that just made it really easy for me and our running backs to run the ball,” Dahl said. “Everybody around me played very well.”

“You look at (Dahl), he’s 6-1, 205 – you know, we don’t even have backs that big, so you know he’s like a hybrid fullback/tailback in the backfield that can throw the ball and our offense is going to kind of revolve around that,” Wingenbach said. “We have to establish some other things and we will. We’ve got a few things we’ve been working on and tonight we just didn’t get an opportunity to run it.”