Century, Dickinson went down to the wire

A few eyebrows may have been raised Friday night when Century and Dickinson went down the wire.
The Patriots, who have won 26 games in a row, lost three fumbles and had just one offensive touchdown against the Midgets, who had been outscored 50-7 in their first two games against Jamestown and Legacy before beating Fargo North 35-21 the week before.
Ron Wingenbach, Century head coach, gave kudos to the Midgets for a job well done.
"Give a lot of credit to Dickinson High School," he said. "They played very well and they played a very physical football game."
Century entered the game in Dickinson having scored 126 points and allowed just 20 over its first three games.
"It's the same old story where you're never as bad as you think you are, and you're never as good as you think," Wingenbach said. "It's a situation where we didn't play Century football for 48 minutes and that's a little disheartening.
"We have areas we need to clean up."
There were specific areas of concern.
"We need to tackle better in the open field. That was pretty evident throughout the course of the game," Wingenbach said. "We need to play with a little more urgency. Those are common elements we as coaches have seen on film and will be addressed this week."
Century trailed deep into the fourth quarter before an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Jacob Renz put them back in front.
Poor field position, and three fumbles, contributed to a subpar night offensively with just 229 yards.
"It's been a long time since we've been on the wrong side of the turnover ratio," Wingenbach said.
Last season, Century had a similar mid-season wobble against Minot (22-16). However, the Patriots responded and were dominant the rest of the way, scoring 294 points and allowing 62 over their last seven games en route to the school's second straight state title.
"This is largely a different team from last season. You are going to have some growing pains throughout every season," Wingenbach said. "That being said, when you're talking about penalties and turnovers, those are things for the most part you can control, and those are things that can get you beat."
At 4-0, the Patriots are doing a lot of good things too, of course.
Junior tailback Peyton Arndt is averaging 6.9 yards per carry on 57 attempts.
Defensively, they have nine sacks in four games. Ben Mansmith leads the way with three. Lucas Schweigert has two. Mansmith, Renz, Trayton Hinderer and Seth Nelson each have interceptions. Brady Dahl, Century's senior quarterback, has not thrown any INTs.
"We've done a lot of good things," Wingenbach said. "We want to build on those and try to eliminate the mistakes."
Their next chance comes Friday at Starion Sports Complex against Mandan, which has won two straight games after two tight losses to start the season.
"(Max) Carlson, their quarterback, has done a really nice job. We really like (Brennan) Grubb. We haven't seen that type of athlete playing tight end this year," Wingenbach said. "They're young and big and physical, that's a great combination.
"They got a big win in Minot last week. They're going to be excited for this upcoming Friday and they should be. They're playing really well."
Century has not lost since the 2018 championship game. It's not something coaches or players bring up, but the weight of the streak is heavy.
"We don't talk about it to the kids, and the kids haven't talked about it. That being said, you do feel it a little bit, maybe," Wingenbach said. "We've had a great run, but these seniors and underclassmen don't want to hear about what's happened in the past. They have their own goals they set out at the beginning of the season and right now they're 4-0. That's what's important to them."
