Century, Dickinson went down to the wire

A few eyebrows may have been raised Friday night when Century and Dickinson went down the wire.

The Patriots, who have won 26 games in a row, lost three fumbles and had just one offensive touchdown against the Midgets, who had been outscored 50-7 in their first two games against Jamestown and Legacy before beating Fargo North 35-21 the week before.

Ron Wingenbach, Century head coach, gave kudos to the Midgets for a job well done.

"Give a lot of credit to Dickinson High School," he said. "They played very well and they played a very physical football game."

Century entered the game in Dickinson having scored 126 points and allowed just 20 over its first three games.

"It's the same old story where you're never as bad as you think you are, and you're never as good as you think," Wingenbach said. "It's a situation where we didn't play Century football for 48 minutes and that's a little disheartening.

"We have areas we need to clean up."

There were specific areas of concern.