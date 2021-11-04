Century carrying the banner for West Region in Class 11AA semifials

There's no question where the cream of the crop is this season in Class 11AA football.

The East Region dominated the West all fall, posting a .769 winning percentage to the West's .406. So it stands to reason that three of the final four would be from the East. However, the West has a credible flag bearer.

Century, winners of four of the last six top-level titles including the last two, will look to carry the torch for the West tonight against West Fargo at the Bowl. Kickoff is set for 6:30.

"We were talking about that, how three Fargo schools are still practicing and we're the lone wolf in the western part of the state," Century head coach Ron Wingenbach said. "That hasn't always been the case. It's just one of those years where things turned out the way they did."

Wingenbach is right about that. Last year, three teams from the west (Bismarck, Century and Mandan) made up 75 percent of the final four.

The championship game could end up looking quite familiar, however. Should Century beat West Fargo again, and West Fargo Sheyenne takes care of Fargo Shanley, the Patriots and Mustangs will meet for the biggest trophy for the third year in a row.

Century, however, is not looking ahead at all. Despite their 41-13 win over West Fargo on Sept. 10, Wingenbach is expecting a much tougher challenge this time around.

"That game was a long time ago," he said. "They've developed a strong run game, which complements their pass game really well. In the first game, we hit a couple of big plays early in the game and got out to a lead.

"You look at West Fargo, they haven't lost since that game. They're playing really good football."

Century's lone loss came against top-seeded West Fargo Sheyenne. Other than that one hiccup, it's been a typically dominant season. In 10 games, they've allowed just 67 points.

"It's a credit to the senior class and the leadership they've shown throughout the season, going all the way back to Aug. 10," Wingenbach said. "It can get to be a long season when the weather turns cold, the ground is hard, but I think for the most part they've done a good job of maintaining their focus from week-to-week and even practice-to-practice."

Offensively, the Patriots have been a little up and down at times, but the defense has been rock solid. No team, not even Sheyenne, has scored more than 14 points against them.

"We've done a really good job against the run and one of the things I've been most pleased with his how we've defended the pass," Wingenbach said. "Our defensive secondary and linebacking crew has done a very nice job."

Wingenbach singled out senior linebacker Seth Nelson (27 solo tackles, 16 assisted tackles) and junior defensive back Ryan Brynjolfson (21 solos, 12 assisted) for their under-the-radar contributions.

"Seth Nelson has been very, very steady. We need someone pretty cerebral at that Will linebacker spot and he has done a very good job for us," Wingenbach said.

Brynjolfson is all over the field for the Patriots. On top of his DB duties, he also plays receiver and returns punts.

"Ryan Brynjolfson has come to the forefront for us in a number of different roles," Wingenbach said. "He's similar to Seth in that both built confidence in track and field in the spring and it's carried over."

Offensively, quarterback Brady Dahl and tailback Payton Arndt have combined for 24 touchdowns. Dahl has 14 rushing and five more through the air to go with nearly 1,600 yards of total offense, 1,105 passing. Jacob Renz has a team-best 201 yards receiving to go with three rushing TDs and one through the air.

Just as importantly, the Patriots have senior center Peter Cady back to full health. Cady missed the Sheyenne game.

"Peter coming back has really solidified everything," Wingenbach said.

It also allowed Jaden Braun, who got high marks from Wingenbach, to return to his guard spot and lengthen out Century's rotation of linemen.

Paul Osmond, who handles punting and kicking for the Patriots, has been a steady performer all fall, Wingenbach said.

"We'll really need to monitor field position," he said. "Paul Osmond has been really important in that area for us."

All hands will be needed on deck against the Packers.

"Coach (Jay) Gibson will have them ready to go," Wingenbach said. "We're expecting a physical, four-quarter game.

"These are the types of matchups you really look forward to because you know you have to play your best football to advance."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

