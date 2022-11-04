 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Century blanks Fargo Davies, advances to Dakota Bowl

CENTURY BACK TO DAKOTA BOWL

Kyan Barth threw for a touchdown and ran for another as Century blanked Fargo Davies 12-0 Friday night in the Class 11AA semifinals to advance to the Dakota Bowl.

The Patriots, who started the season 0-5, won for the fifth time in their last six games. Century advanced to the title game for the third time in the last four years and eighth time in the last 12 seasons. 

Century will face Fargo Shanley in the Dakota Bowl at the Fargodome on Friday, Nov. 11 at 6:40 p.m. The Deacons defeated Mandan 38-27 in the other semifinal game.

Barth tossed a 38-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Lill for a 6-0 Century lead in the second quarter.

Still up 6-0, Barth escaped a scrum on an apparent short-yardage play, and broke free to score on a 38-yard run in the third quarter.

Century had three interceptions in the game, one each by Lill, Tyler Birst and Jaxson Walz. The Patriots have allowed just eight points total in their last  three games.

Century and Shanley played on Sept. 23 in Fargo with the Deacons winning 14-7.

BSC ONE WIN FROM NATIONALS

The Bismarck State College volleyball team is one win from nationals after a 3-1 win over Central Community College in Columbus, Neb., on Friday night.

Reile Payne had 16 kills and Morgan Wheeler 13 for the Mystics, who won 30-28, 25-20, 17-15, 25-16, to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three Northwest District tournament. 

Jenna Rust (12) and Paige McAllister (10) combined for 22 kills. Greta Gibson added eight. Cam Beasley passed out 51 assists. Defensively, Eden Schlinger had 28 digs for the 32-3 Mystics. 

Game 2 of the series is today at 11 a.m. If necessary, Game 3 would follow.

chs

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

