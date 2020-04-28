Carson Wentz, wife welcome baby girl
Carson Wentz, wife welcome baby girl

Carson Wentz has added to his family depth chart following the NFL Draft.

The Eagles quarterback and his wife, Madison, welcomed a baby daughter, Hadley Jayne, on Monday.

Hadley weighed in at 8 pounds and 2 ounces, according to the photos posted by Wentz on social media.

“Late last night my beautiful wife and I were blessed to welcome our sweet little girl into the World!” Wentz wrote in the post. “Hadley Jayne Wentz is a true blessing from the Lord and we are so pumped to be her parents I love these two with everything I have! God is soooo good!”

Like the Wentz family, the Eagles’ roster grew this past weekend. The Eagles selected 10 prospects, traded for a speedy wide receiver and signed 13 undrafted rookies during the draft weekend.

The Bismarck Century High and North Dakota State product gained 24 new teammates in total, including first-round wide receiver Jalen Reagor and second-round quarterback Jalen Hurts. With a new top wide receiver and a young backup quarterback behind him, Wentz will be learning about his new teammates while he gets caught up on the joys of parenthood this offseason.

