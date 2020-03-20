Bucks trying to stay sharp amid break

With no end in sight to the current novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, coaches and players alike are having to make life adjustments.

For the Bismarck Bucks, whose Indoor Football League season was suspended indefinitely after just one game, that means two things: wait in Bismarck for the season to resume or return home and wait for the call to come back.

“Crazy times all around. But you gotta do what you gotta do,” said Bismarck Bucks head coach Rod Miller. “Not having any sports in life sucks right now.”

A lot of people would echo those sentiments, especially the Bucks themselves.

After a team meeting on Wednesday, several players opted to return home to their families to wait out the virus in hopes of resuming the season in the summer. Others started finding work in Bismarck.

Best Buy and Lowe’s have been two of the businesses that have taken on players.

“This is something that nobody has ever been through,” said Miller, who added that it doesn’t even compare to a team folding midseason. He’s gone through that as well.

“That was different. Back when the AFL folded, that was because of business,” Miller explained.