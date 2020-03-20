Bucks trying to stay sharp amid break
alert

Bucks trying to stay sharp amid break

{{featured_button_text}}
030920-spt-Bucks-02

Shad Thorton carries the ball against the San Diego Strike Force.

 WILL KINCAID, TRIBUNE

With no end in sight to the current novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, coaches and players alike are having to make life adjustments.

 For the Bismarck Bucks, whose Indoor Football League season was suspended indefinitely after just one game, that means two things: wait in Bismarck for the season to resume or return home and wait for the call to come back.

 “Crazy times all around. But you gotta do what you gotta do,” said Bismarck Bucks head coach Rod Miller. “Not having any sports in life sucks right now.”

 A lot of people would echo those sentiments, especially the Bucks themselves.

 After a team meeting on Wednesday, several players opted to return home to their families to wait out the virus in hopes of resuming the season in the summer. Others started finding work in Bismarck.

 Best Buy and Lowe’s have been two of the businesses that have taken on players.

 “This is something that nobody has ever been through,” said Miller, who added that it doesn’t even compare to a team folding midseason. He’s gone through that as well.

 “That was different. Back when the AFL folded, that was because of business,” Miller explained.

 The Bucks opened Miller’s second season as head coach with a 50-36 loss to the San Diego Strike Force. The entertaining game was closer than the score as San Diego tacked on a touchdown in the closing seconds.

 The team looked competitive but only time and perhaps a pending league decision down the road will tell if the team is much improved from the one that went 2-12 last season.

 In the meantime, Miller said it’s business as usual -- kinda.

 “I’m just watching some game film and keeping my mind sharp and preparing like you have a game coming up. That’s all you can do," he said. “Everybody still wants to play, it’s just a matter of when. We have 13 owners in different states. We just have to see how things unfold.”

 Miller said the IFL has given teams a stipend to help those who want to return home to wait things out. Miller said the Bucks have about a 50/50 split of those going and staying.

 “There’s some guys working part-time jobs and hopefully those jobs don’t shut down. Best Buy, Lowe’s … They’ve been gracious about wanting to hire guys,” Miller said. “I spoke to several other places that would be willing to hire. They’re hoping they can stay employed and keep their sanity.

 “I’m hoping for mid-April. That’s what I’m hoping for. 

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pro Football

Matt Calkins: NFL news never seems to end, but that's a welcome diversion for sports fans amid coronavirus outbreak

  • Updated

I've often thought - and I still might be right - that oversaturation would lead to the NFL's demise. It wasn't going to be concussions or political statements. It wasn't going to be the next generation of kids choosing other sports. It was going to be that, no matter what time year it was, NFL news and analysis would appear on Page 1. When it goes from the end of the season, to the scouting ...

Paul Sullivan: Thanks, NFL, for giving us something to talk about during the sports shutdown
Pro Football

Paul Sullivan: Thanks, NFL, for giving us something to talk about during the sports shutdown

CHICAGO - As we collectively experience our maiden voyage through a sports-free world, we're learning every day what is and isn't important to us. Who's the most overpriced free agent? Whether to plunk the Astros? MJ or LeBron? Not important. Social distancing? Staying calm? Appreciating time spent with loved ones? Very important. But some things remain in the middle ground, and everyone is ...

The NFL is offering fans free access to its Game Pass. Here's how to get it.
Pro Football

The NFL is offering fans free access to its Game Pass. Here's how to get it.

If you are taking the social distancing directive seriously (and you should), that means more time at home. Normally, being around the house is a great excuse to watch sports. But these are not normal times, as the coronavirus has put a halt to sporting events around the world. To fill the void, ESPN has broadcast some classic NCAA men's basketball contests, and the MLB Network has shown old ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News