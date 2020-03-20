Bucks trying to stay sharp amid break

With no end in sight to the current novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, coaches and players alike are having to make life adjustments.
For the Bismarck Bucks, whose Indoor Football League season was suspended indefinitely after just one game, that means two things: wait in Bismarck for the season to resume or return home and wait for the call to come back.
“Crazy times all around. But you gotta do what you gotta do,” said Bismarck Bucks head coach Rod Miller. “Not having any sports in life sucks right now.”
A lot of people would echo those sentiments, especially the Bucks themselves.
After a team meeting on Wednesday, several players opted to return home to their families to wait out the virus in hopes of resuming the season in the summer. Others started finding work in Bismarck.
Best Buy and Lowe’s have been two of the businesses that have taken on players.
“This is something that nobody has ever been through,” said Miller, who added that it doesn’t even compare to a team folding midseason. He’s gone through that as well.
“That was different. Back when the AFL folded, that was because of business,” Miller explained.
The Bucks opened Miller’s second season as head coach with a 50-36 loss to the San Diego Strike Force. The entertaining game was closer than the score as San Diego tacked on a touchdown in the closing seconds.
The team looked competitive but only time and perhaps a pending league decision down the road will tell if the team is much improved from the one that went 2-12 last season.
In the meantime, Miller said it’s business as usual -- kinda.
“I’m just watching some game film and keeping my mind sharp and preparing like you have a game coming up. That’s all you can do," he said. “Everybody still wants to play, it’s just a matter of when. We have 13 owners in different states. We just have to see how things unfold.”
Miller said the IFL has given teams a stipend to help those who want to return home to wait things out. Miller said the Bucks have about a 50/50 split of those going and staying.
“There’s some guys working part-time jobs and hopefully those jobs don’t shut down. Best Buy, Lowe’s … They’ve been gracious about wanting to hire guys,” Miller said. “I spoke to several other places that would be willing to hire. They’re hoping they can stay employed and keep their sanity.
“I’m hoping for mid-April. That’s what I’m hoping for.