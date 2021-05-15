 Skip to main content
Bucks top Green Bay
Justin Ranken ran for two touchdowns and quarterback Glenn Cuillette added a pair of rushing TDs as the Bismarck Bucks beat the Green Bay Blizzard 58-46 Saturday night.

The home victory boosted Bismarck's record to 2-1. It was the Bucks' second win over Green Bay. The first came 41-35 in Wisconsin on April 23.

The Bucks committed three first-half turnovers and trailed 31-27 at halftime, but the home team outscored the Blizzard 31-19 in the second half.

The Bucks produced 58 points after being held to 18 last week.

The Bucks ran for 143 yards and held a 247-163 edge in total offense.

Bismarck hosts the Northern Arizona Rangers May 22 at 6:05 p.m.

