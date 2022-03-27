Bucks survive tussle with Blizzard, get second win of the season

The Bismarck Bucks' first three games of the 2022 IFL season have been decided by a combined seven points, coming out on the winning end twice.

For the second time this season and the sixth time in a row, the Bucks beat the Green Bay Blizzard 29-27 on Sunday at the Bismarck Event Center.

A win was hardly assured, not least because it took Green Bay missing a buzzer-beater field goal for Bismarck to escape with its second win.

"It shouldn't have been as close as it was," Bucks head coach Rod Miller said. "We put ourselves in that position because they fought back. We wanted the ball and wanted to score last, and I'm proud of how the guys played and fought back."

As was the case in their first game against Green Bay, the Bucks surrendered the opening score, allowing a 20-yard touchdown pass from Torrance Gibson to Damian King Jr. on the second play from scrimmage.

The Bucks followed that up by giving up a rouge point on the ensuing kickoff, meaning they trailed 8-0 before their offense had taken the field.

"We've given up scores early, but I told the guys that it's a 60-minute game," Miller said. "We don't like giving up the score early, but we still had time to bounce back and to win."

Bismarck did have an immediate response. Quarterback Jayru Campbell hit Edgar Allen Poe Jr. on a three-yard out route touchdown pass.

Campbell got his first start of the of the year Sunday, and battled through a mid-game injury that left him limping for the majority of the contest.

"Football is a tough sport and you have to be tough playing it," Campbell said. "You're never going to have a game where you're 110 percent, it's just something that comes with the territory. I'm glad I had enough strength to finish the game."

Second quarter action was all Bismarck. Campbell threw the second of his four touchdown passes, this time to Alexis Rosario, and Bismarck kicker Chase Allbaugh connected on a half-ending 42-yard field goal to send Bismarck into halftime with a 17-8 lead.

"He toughed (the injury) out, he was hurt and didn't want to come out," Miller said. "I told him he'd need to be able to run, because I need the quarterback to run, and he was able to do that."

Campbell did indeed tough it out, and ended up as the leading rusher of the entire game, taking the ball himself 15 times for 82 yards.

Scoring-wise, Campbell did his damage through the air. Poe Jr.'s second touchdown catch of the game in the third quarter extended Bismarck's lead further, but Green Bay blocked the point-after attempt, which seemed to kickstart the Green Bay comeback.

A busted coverage on the ensuing kickoff gave the Blizzard excellent field position, and three plays later, on yet another busted coverage, Gibson hit Steven Newbold from 18 yards out to make it 23-15.

A turnover on downs gave the ball right back to Green Bay. Gibson paid it off, capping their second straight scoring drive with a three-yard touchdown to Dez Stewart, and all of a sudden, it was 23-21.

Bismarck's next drive was snuffed out as Campbell tossed his second interception of the day to Mason Gray of the Blizzard, who collected the deflected pass and took it 55 yards to the house.

"We had a few drives where we made little mistakes and it cost us big time," Campbell said. "If we didn't make those mistakes, the game wouldn't have been as close. But they happened, and we had to regroup and get our focus back."

Missed two-point attempts by the Blizzard on both of their final two touchdowns gave Bismarck life, as it allowed Campbell to lead a potential game-winning drive.

With six seconds left in regulation, Campbell made good, hitting Benjamin Glines on a swing pass out of the backfield for a five-yard, go-ahead touchdown.

"When we went trips, the defense kept rotating," Campbell said. "With their mike (linebacker) blitzing like that, that left our running back wide open. We did a great job of executing."

"I give credit to my quarterback," Miller said of the game-winning play. "He observed they weren't taking the running back. We had a call going the other way, saw they weren't taking the running back, and he made a check and made a good play on it."

A missed point-after attempt gave Green Bay hope, and with two seconds left on the clock after the kickoff return, Green Bay kicker Nick Jaworski lined up for a 48-yard field goal attempt.

Miller's squad breathed a sigh of relief moments later, as Jaworski's kick sailed wide right.

"Thirty percent of the game is special teams plays," Miller said. "Last week, (special teams) hurt us and this week it helped us. We just need to keep getting better."

Bismarck, with Campbell banged up, gets a needed two-week break to reset before welcoming in the 2021 defending IFL champions Massachusetts Pirates.

"They're the defending champs, so we have to take advantage of each play they give us," Campbell said. "We'll grind hard the next two weeks and get ready for them as best we can."

