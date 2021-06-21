 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bucks' schedule tweaked after IFL kicks Louisville out of the league
0 Comments

Bucks' schedule tweaked after IFL kicks Louisville out of the league

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
bb

Off to a solid start, the Bismarck Bucks had a wrench thrown into their schedule on Monday.

The Bucks' Aug. 13 home game against the Sioux Falls Storm was canceled so the Storm could instead face Iowa. The change was required after the league terminated the membership of the Louisville Xtreme on Monday.

The Louisville team was booted out of the league, "for failure to meet and maintain league obligations."

"As the league continues to generate momentum for long-term success, it is imperative that we maintain the high standards we have set," said IFL commissioner Todd Tryon said. "This is a regrettable situation, but as our league continues to generate positive momentum this became a necessary action."

The Bucks are 5-3 and riding a two-game winning streak in which they have outscored their opponents 103-51. Bismarck leads the IFL in wins (5) and games played (8) heading into their Friday night game in Green Bay against the Blizzard (3-4).

It will be the third of four meetings between the Bucks and the Blizzard. Bismarck is 2-0 so far with wins of 41-34 on opening night April 23 and 58-46 May 15 at the Bismarck Event Center.

The second half of the Bucks' season will be spent primarily on the road. Of their last seven games, only two will are scheduled to be played in Bismarck.

The Bucks host the Frisco Fighters on Friday, July 16. Frisco is currently 4-0. The Bucks' final home game is scheduled for Friday, July 30, also against Green Bay. Both games kick off at 6:05 p.m.

The Bucks currently rank No. in the IFL in points per game at 50.125. Wide receiver JT Stokes leads the 11-team league with 14 touchdowns. Quarterback Rich Stammetti had six touchdown passes in the Bucks' 50-29 win over Green Bay on Friday. 

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Indoor Football League

Team;Record

Frisco;4-0

Spokane;5-1

Arizona;4-2

Iowa;4-2

Bismarck;5-3

Massachusetts;4-3

Sioux Falls;3-3

Green Bay;3-4

Duke City;2-3

Tucson;1-4

Northern Arizona;0-5

Friday, June 18

Bismarck 50, Green Bay 29

Saturday, June 19

Arizona 51, Duke City 36

Iowa 57, Sioux Falls 47

Massachusetts 37, Tucson 34

Spokane 63, Northern Arizona 37

Louisville at Frisco, Canceled

Friday, June 25

Iowa at Green Bay

Saturday, June 26

Bismarck at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Northern Arizona

Frisco at Duke City

Spokane at Arizona

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why is there still so much doubt surrounding the Atlanta Hawks?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Gene Frenette: Plenty of incentive for unvaccinated NFL players to get COVID-19 shots
Football

Gene Frenette: Plenty of incentive for unvaccinated NFL players to get COVID-19 shots

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There may never be a more critical six-week respite between the end of NFL minicamps and the start of most training camps in late July than this year. It could be the difference between a competitive advantage or disadvantage for every NFL team based on one simple choice: unvaccinated players deciding whether or not to get COVID-19 shots. This issue had remained somewhat ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News