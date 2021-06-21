Bucks' schedule tweaked after IFL kicks Louisville out of the league

Off to a solid start, the Bismarck Bucks had a wrench thrown into their schedule on Monday.
The Bucks' Aug. 13 home game against the Sioux Falls Storm was canceled so the Storm could instead face Iowa. The change was required after the league terminated the membership of the Louisville Xtreme on Monday.
The Louisville team was booted out of the league, "for failure to meet and maintain league obligations."
"As the league continues to generate momentum for long-term success, it is imperative that we maintain the high standards we have set," said IFL commissioner Todd Tryon said. "This is a regrettable situation, but as our league continues to generate positive momentum this became a necessary action."
The Bucks are 5-3 and riding a two-game winning streak in which they have outscored their opponents 103-51. Bismarck leads the IFL in wins (5) and games played (8) heading into their Friday night game in Green Bay against the Blizzard (3-4).
It will be the third of four meetings between the Bucks and the Blizzard. Bismarck is 2-0 so far with wins of 41-34 on opening night April 23 and 58-46 May 15 at the Bismarck Event Center.
The second half of the Bucks' season will be spent primarily on the road. Of their last seven games, only two will are scheduled to be played in Bismarck.
The Bucks host the Frisco Fighters on Friday, July 16. Frisco is currently 4-0. The Bucks' final home game is scheduled for Friday, July 30, also against Green Bay. Both games kick off at 6:05 p.m.
The Bucks currently rank No. in the IFL in points per game at 50.125. Wide receiver JT Stokes leads the 11-team league with 14 touchdowns. Quarterback Rich Stammetti had six touchdown passes in the Bucks' 50-29 win over Green Bay on Friday.
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com