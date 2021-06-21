Bucks' schedule tweaked after IFL kicks Louisville out of the league

Off to a solid start, the Bismarck Bucks had a wrench thrown into their schedule on Monday.

The Bucks' Aug. 13 home game against the Sioux Falls Storm was canceled so the Storm could instead face Iowa. The change was required after the league terminated the membership of the Louisville Xtreme on Monday.

The Louisville team was booted out of the league, "for failure to meet and maintain league obligations."

"As the league continues to generate momentum for long-term success, it is imperative that we maintain the high standards we have set," said IFL commissioner Todd Tryon said. "This is a regrettable situation, but as our league continues to generate positive momentum this became a necessary action."

The Bucks are 5-3 and riding a two-game winning streak in which they have outscored their opponents 103-51. Bismarck leads the IFL in wins (5) and games played (8) heading into their Friday night game in Green Bay against the Blizzard (3-4).

It will be the third of four meetings between the Bucks and the Blizzard. Bismarck is 2-0 so far with wins of 41-34 on opening night April 23 and 58-46 May 15 at the Bismarck Event Center.