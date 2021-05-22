 Skip to main content
Bucks rout Wranglers, improve to 3-1

Glenn Cuiellette got the Bismarck Bucks going early.

Cuilellette threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in the first half, staking the Bucks to a big lead early on Saturday night at the Event Center. The Bucks improved to 3-1 with a 61-39 IFL win over the Northern Arizona Wranglers.

JT Stokes caught a 30-yard TD pass from Cuilette on the first play of the game and later added a 33-yard TD catch.

Justin Rankin scored on a 6-yard cutback run to cap the Bucks’ second possession.

Mike Carrigan also hauled in a TD pass as the Bucks built a 34-13 halftime lead.

Raheem Harvey rushed for two touchdowns in the second half for the Bucks. Carrigan added another two touchdown catches on long strikes from Cuiellette.

The Wranglers fell to 0-2 with the loss.

Bismarck (3-1) travels to Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, May 29, to take on the Iowa Barnstormers.

