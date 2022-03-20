Bucks rally, but Sioux Falls seals win with blocked kick in closing seconds

The Bismarck Bucks did a lot of things right on Saturday night, just not enough to win their Indoor Football League home opener against the Sioux Falls Storm.

Taz Wilson tossed four touchdown passes and Dante Holmes blocked a last-second field goal as the visiting Storm went to 2-0 on the season with a 38-36 win over the Bucks at the Bismarck Event Center.

Wilson completed 12 of 19 passes for 194 yards. He had two touchdown passes in Sioux Falls’ first five snaps, but needed a defensive bailout after a fumble reminiscent of Joe Pisarcik in 1978 (Google Miracle in the Meadowlands) gave the Bucks hope where there was none in the closing seconds.

“It ain’t about the start, it’s about the finish, but oh my God, my defense literally bailed me out at the end,” Wilson said. “Kudos to the defense and our special teams. It’s about who prevails at the end.”

The Bucks fell behind 14-0 in the first five minutes of the game and were still down 31-13 in the third quarter when head coach Rod Miller made a quarterback change, switching out starter Tahj Tolbert for former Harlon Hill Award winner Jayru Campbell.

“It’s a challenge but anything is possible,” Miller said of the Bucks’ early deficit. “We fought through and had the chance to win.”

Campbell led a gallant charge resulting in a touchdown pass and two touchdown runs. He moved the Bucks into field goal range after an ill-timed Wilson fumble, but Holmes sealed the win with a blocked kick.

“We have a really young team. I will not tolerate chest bumping and jaw-jacking, some of the immaturity we’re struggling with right now,” Sioux Falls coach Kurtiss Riggs said. “You saw that when we got the lead, our guys didn’t really know how to handle that. And Bismarck fought hard.”

Wilson’s second pass attempt was a 42-yard touchdown to Carlos Thompson. It was one of his two catches, both of which went for scores.

After Tolbert (10-for-15 for 110 yards) had a pass picked off in the end zone, Wilson connected with a wide-open Tim Keith for 35 yards and a 14-0 lead with 9:51 to play in the first quarter. Due to a missed assignment, there was no one within 20 yards of Keith right down the middle of the field.

“It was a blown coverage and a communication issue. We have to get that squared away,” Miller said.

Bismarck responded with an eight-play, 47-yard drive capped by Tolbert’s two-yard run. But the PAT snap was bad, leaving the Bucks down eight.

Sawyer Petre kicked a 27-yard field goal on the Storm’s next possession and the Bucks followed with a nine-play, 37-yard drive that was both helped and hurt by penalties.

With 4:33 left in the half, Tolbert hit John Brunner with a 3-yard TD pass.

Sioux Falls scored again with 49 seconds left in the half. Nate Chavious ran in from the four-yard line for a 24-13 lead.

Miller thought halftime was the right time to make a lineup change.

“We made the QB change and that added a spark,” Miller said. “That’s what (Campbell) was in college. He was at a running school, so they ran him a lot and he won the Harlon Hill. He’s quick with that instinct on the run, which helped what we were doing.”

Thompson caught a highlight-reel touchdown from 14 yards out to open the second-half scoring. Running full speed toward the corner, he jumped and turned backward at full speed and cleared the boards, crashing to the floor in his own bench area. But he held onto the ball for a 31-13 lead. Thompson had two catches for 56 yards.

Campbell then took over for the Bucks. He scored his first touchdown on a two-yard run and threw a PAT pass to Edgar Allen Poe.

Wilson countered with a 28-yard TD pass to Aaron Dilworth as time ran out in the quarter.

Things got interesting in the fourth.

Campbell – who went 10-for-19 for 88 yards – threw an eight-yard TD pass to Ben Glines and scored on a 2-yard run and threw another PAT pass to Poe to make it 38-36 with 1:00 on the clock.

Miller opted to have kicker Chase Allbaugh try a deuce to tie the game.

In the IFL, teams scoring in the last minute can kick the ball through the opponents’ goal posts for two points.

As Allbaugh approached the ball, Riggs called timeout just before the kick, basically a 55-yard field goal, which was easily good. Allbaugh’s next attempt hit the rafters.

“We saw them lining up for it. It was a great kick on the deuce, but getting two of them in a row is really tough,” Riggs said.

Bismarck burned its timeouts hoping for one more chance before the Storm picked up what should have been a game-clinching first down.

The Storm could have run out the clock had Wilson just picked up one yard on first down. But he fumbled the snap and Glines recovered the ball with 42 seconds left.

“Get positive yards and the game is over,” Riggs said. “Then we had to figure out a way to win that game.”

Campbell worked the ball down to the Sioux Falls 18 and Allbaugh lined up the 30-yard field goal attempt. Holmes didn’t get penetration at the snap, but he got a hand up and stopped the kick cold with three seconds left.

The Bucks dropped to 1-1 and play host to the Green Bay Blizzard on March 27.

