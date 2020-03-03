Bucks' QB Wilson planning to point lots of points on the board

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It doesn’t matter that Wilson can chuck the ball 70 yards when the field is only 50 yards long. What matters is how fast he can make a read and deliver the ball.

“It’s the ability to move around in the pocket and keep my eyes downfield," he said. "A lot of times when a guy gets open you’ve got a half-second to get it to him. Just keeping your eyes downfield is very important.”

Quarterbacks make or break IFL teams. Last season, the Bucks were ninth of 10 teams in scoring at 33.9 points a game. Much of that could be attributed to being eighth in passing yards (133.6) and TD passes (32).

Miller thinks Wilson can shoulder that burden and make the Bucks competitive this season.

“You can see his confidence,” Miller said. “Having some experience and having a full training camp is going to help him and that’s going to help us.”

Wilson has quickly earned the respect of the team as he was voted team, captain after a week of training camp.

“That tells you how he has been leading in camp," the head coach said.

Miller insists the Bucks will mix things up on offense, running and throwing being the key to a happy marriage. Wilson isn’t as sure.

“I’m a passing quarterback. My job is to get the ball to my weapons,” Wilson said. “This game is designed for fans and fans want to see points. They want to see big plays.”

