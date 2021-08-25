Bucks head to Massachusetts looking to keep season alive

Twenty-one years ago, Bismarck St. Mary’s and University of Mary quarterback Chris Schwab led the Bismarck Blaze to a pair of playoff victories — the last by a Bismarck indoor football team — and a berth in the Indoor Football League championship game.

That 2000 team fell to the Peoria Pirates in the IFL title game.

Ahoy, the Bismarck Bucks (7-8) get a chance to avenge that loss from two decades ago against a different group of buccaneers — the Massachusetts Pirates (11-3) — in the first round of the Indoor Football League playoffs on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

Bismarck, which set a Bucks franchise record for wins in a season with seven, backed into the playoffs with two losses and three in their last four games. Massachusetts, on the other hand, rolls into the postseason on an eight-game winning streak, including a victory over Bismarck.

Bismarck Bucks football coach Rod Miller knows all about these streaks, and he doesn’t really care about them.

“This is the second season,” Miller said. “The first part … good, bad or indifferent, doesn’t matter. The only thing that matters is what happens from here on out. Whatever happened in the previous 15 games doesn’t matter. From here on out, everybody is 0-0.”