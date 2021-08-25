Bucks head to Massachusetts looking to keep season alive

Twenty-one years ago, Bismarck St. Mary’s and University of Mary quarterback Chris Schwab led the Bismarck Blaze to a pair of playoff victories — the last by a Bismarck indoor football team — and a berth in the Indoor Football League championship game.
That 2000 team fell to the Peoria Pirates in the IFL title game.
Ahoy, the Bismarck Bucks (7-8) get a chance to avenge that loss from two decades ago against a different group of buccaneers — the Massachusetts Pirates (11-3) — in the first round of the Indoor Football League playoffs on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.
Bismarck, which set a Bucks franchise record for wins in a season with seven, backed into the playoffs with two losses and three in their last four games. Massachusetts, on the other hand, rolls into the postseason on an eight-game winning streak, including a victory over Bismarck.
Bismarck Bucks football coach Rod Miller knows all about these streaks, and he doesn’t really care about them.
“This is the second season,” Miller said. “The first part … good, bad or indifferent, doesn’t matter. The only thing that matters is what happens from here on out. Whatever happened in the previous 15 games doesn’t matter. From here on out, everybody is 0-0.”
No matter how one looks at it, the seventh-seeded Bucks go into the game as the underdog, and it could have been different. Had the Bucks won one of their last two games, they would have earned the fourth seed. Instead, they’re on the road, where they are 2-6 on the season.
“It would have been nice to be home, but at this point it doesn’t matter,” Miller said. “We’re not worried about that. All we can do is look forward. You gotta win three games to win a championship.”
The Pirates won both matchups against the Bucks in the regular season. They beat the Bucks 36-18 in Bismarck and 43-38 in Worcester, Mass. The 18 points is the fewest scored by the Bucks this season but that’s not surprising as Massachusetts rode a solid defense to the No. 2 seed.
The Pirates are first in scoring defense (44.1 ppg), and second in total defense (177.0 ypg), rushing defense (56.2) and passing defense (120.8). They are third in interceptions with 14 and sacks with 19. Santos Ramirez has made 85 tackles and six tackles-for-loss. Harlan Miller has 57 tackles and five interceptions and DaSean Downey leads the team with four sacks.
Bismarck netted just 164 totals yards in the first game and 246 in the second.
“We match up well,” Miller said. “The first game we just couldn’t score points. We stopped them six times defensively but we couldn’t score.”
Miller said he will throw two quarterbacks at the Pirates. Caleb Lewis and Kenyate Allen will both see action, as they did last game. Lewis goes in having completed 30 of 58 passes for 351 yards and seven touchdowns. Allen is 43-for-70 for 446 yards and nine touchdowns.
“We’re going to play both quarterbacks,” Miller said. “Both bring different things to the table. If one gets the hot hand, we’ll roll with the one with the hot hand.”
Massachusetts will go with one quarterback in Ale Bennifield, who has thrown for 1,750 yards and 37 TDs. He will face a defense led by Darreo Jackson (77 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss), Zuril Hendricks (55 tackles, three interceptions) and Da’Von Keith (43 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks).
Bismarck flirted with .500 thanks to an offense that was seventh in total offense (205.7 ypg) and sixth in scoring (41.5). Justin Rankin handles the running game. He has gained 454 yards and scored 15 TDs.