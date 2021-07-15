Bucks' head coach Miller looking for consistency

Ten games into the season, the Bismarck Bucks are exactly what their record says they are.

With five wins and five losses, the Bucks have scored 416 points and allowed 411. They're 3-2 in Bismarck and 2-3 on the road. They've won two games in a row twice, and have a pair of two-game losing streaks.

The final analysis?

"Well, right now, we're .500 and that's right about where we should be," Bucks head coach Rod Miller said. "We've shown some really good flashes, but also have been inconsistent at times. That's really what we're looking for -- consistency. Playing well for four quarters in all three phases of the game -- offense, defense and special teams. That's the next step we need to take."

Game No. 11, and their second-to-last home game of the season, is tonight at the Bismarck Event Center. The Bucks welcome the Frisco Fighters, who at 6-1 own the second-best record in the Indoor Football League. Kickoff is set for 6:05 p.m.

"It will be a good test for us, but that's every week in our league," Miller said. "Our primary focus is on what we need to do to be successful. It all starts with what we do."