Bucks get rouge and deuce in win over Frisco

The “Rouge” and “Deuce” are two of the strangest plays in the indoor football game.

The Bismarck Bucks got one of each and three second-half touchdowns from Justin Rankin to beat the Frisco Fighters 43-42 in a must-win game Friday at the Bismarck Event Center. When you’re fighting for your playoff life, every game is must-win. It was Frisco’s first road loss of the season.

“We definitely want to win at home playing against a quality team,” Bucks coach Rod Miller said. “We just wanted to execute and play with them.”

After a quiet first half that ended tied at 22, Rankin exploded in the second half. He finished with 42 yards rushing and touchdown runs of 1 and 18 yards and he caught an 8-yard scoring pass from Caleb Lewis, who was 7-for-15 for 78 yards and two touchdowns despite being helped off the field twice after taking hard hits.

“He’s been a good player for us,” Miller said of Rankin. “Today was old black-and-blue football. He came in and put us on his shoulders and got us to victory.”

Rankin ran the ball 12 times and his one catch went for a score that snapped a 36-36 tie in the fourth quarter.