Bucks get rouge and deuce in win over Frisco

The “Rouge” and “Deuce” are two of the strangest plays in the indoor football game.
The Bismarck Bucks got one of each and three second-half touchdowns from Justin Rankin to beat the Frisco Fighters 43-42 in a must-win game Friday at the Bismarck Event Center. When you’re fighting for your playoff life, every game is must-win. It was Frisco’s first road loss of the season.
“We definitely want to win at home playing against a quality team,” Bucks coach Rod Miller said. “We just wanted to execute and play with them.”
After a quiet first half that ended tied at 22, Rankin exploded in the second half. He finished with 42 yards rushing and touchdown runs of 1 and 18 yards and he caught an 8-yard scoring pass from Caleb Lewis, who was 7-for-15 for 78 yards and two touchdowns despite being helped off the field twice after taking hard hits.
“He’s been a good player for us,” Miller said of Rankin. “Today was old black-and-blue football. He came in and put us on his shoulders and got us to victory.”
Rankin ran the ball 12 times and his one catch went for a score that snapped a 36-36 tie in the fourth quarter.
“It was a big-time win,” Rankin said. “At the end of the day we have to take each of these week by week so we can get into the playoffs.”
The final scoring play of the game was for one big point.
Marques Rodgers bobbled the Kimo Naehu kickoff after Rankin’s TD and he was tackled in the end zone for a one-point rouge and a 43-36 lead.
The Fighters’ next possession ended in a fumble, but the Bucks could not capitalize. Following a missed field goal by the home team, Frisco had one last chance.
With 13 seconds left, Jonathon Bane, who was intercepted twice but threw for 174 yards and three touchdowns, found Jerrod Heard in the end zone to pull the Fighters within 43-42. They opted to go for two and were stopped on an incomplete pass. But an illegal defense call gave them a second chance. This time, Bane found a receiver on a slant but he was stopped short of the end zone by Deion Carter.
“At halftime I was ready for our receivers to eat because of the way they were playing us,” Rankin said. “I was ready to block. They kind of switched up stuff and we switched up and it worked out.”
The Bucks’ defense set up their first score when Malik Duncan picked up a fumble and returned it 26 yards into Frisco territory. On the next play, JT Stokes took a handoff and went 14 yards for a score and Naehu added the PAT just two minutes into the game. Stokes finished with six catches for 69 yards and a TD.
The Fighters needed only three plays to take the lead. Bane tossed a 26-yard TD pass to Mark Munson and Heard added the PAT run for an 8-7 lead.
Munson finished the night with five catches for 115 yards and two scores.
Two plays later, Lewis was injured on just his second play in front of the home crowd. He left the game and was replaced by Kelly Bryant but returned later. In his absence, Bryant tossed a 31-yard scoring strike to a wide-open Stokes with 1:13 left in the first quarter and completed a total of three of four passes for 43 yards and a score. Naehu missed the PAT leaving the Bucks up 13-8.
The Fighters answered with a four-play drive capped by a Demarcus Felton 13-yard run and Kristov Martinez’s PAT.
Mike Carrigan returned the ensuing kickoff for a TD but that was called back by a blindside block. A sack by the Fighters’ entire defensive front led to a missed 45-yard field goal and ultimately a 1-yard quarterback sneak for a touchdown by Bane and a 22-13 lead with 4:51 to play in the half.
Lewis then returned for the Bucks and guided a 43-yard scoring drive. With 1:28 left, Lewis hit Andre Williams from 21 yards out and Naehu added the PAT. Naehu then hit a “deuce,” two points for a kickoff going through the goal posts to tie it 22-22 at half. The deuce is available only in the last minute of each half and amounts to a 55-yard field goal around the scoreboard and through narrow goal posts.
Munson’s 15-yard TD catch with 44 seconds left in the third quarter gave Frisco a 36-35 lead but it never made up the difference the rouge provided.
The Bucks have four games remaining: at Tucson, at home against Green Bay and at Green Bay and Iowa to close out the regular season.
“We needed this kind of win after some tough losses, a good win against a quality team,” Miller said.