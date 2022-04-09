Bucks face stiff test against IFL champion Massachusetts on Sunday

Anybody following the Indoor Football League knows that the Bismarck Bucks can beat the Green Bay Blizzard. Having notched both their wins this year against their conference foes, and four more last season, they definitely have the Blizzard’s number.

But how do they stack up against other teams, like the defending Indoor Football League champion Massachusetts Pirates? So far, Massachusetts has the Bucks’ number.

The 2021 IFL champions are 3-0 all-time against the Bucks, including a 41-35 win in last season’s home opener at the Bismarck Event Center and a 44-19 win which ended the Bucks’ season in the first round of the playoffs.

The Pirates come back to Bismarck on Sunday afternoon hoping to make it 4-0 all-time. All indications are it will be a defensive battle.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what they’ve got,” Bucks head coach Rod Miller said. “It’s a new season. They’ve got new players and we’ve got new players. This will be a good test for us to see exactly where we’re at.”

The unbeaten Pirates have played only two games – a 30-27 win over Frisco and a 36-25 win over Quad Cities. Miller said defense has been the key to their 13-game winning streak.

“They’re a very good team defensively and they’re very well coached,” Miller said.

Massachusetts coach Rayshaun Kizer played defensive back for Miller with the Philadelphia Soul in 2013. Kizer played for Miller again in 2016 with Qingdao of the China Arena Football League. In 2019, he was the Bucks’ defensive coordinator and special teams coach under Miller.

“Some of the things … he knows what we’re trying to do and I know what he’s trying to do so we just have to go out and execute,” Miller said.

The Pirates are third in scoring defense, allowing 26 points a game, while Bismarck is fifth at 29. But in total defense, the Bucks are fourth at 159 yards allowed per game, while Massachusetts sits eighth at 183.

The Bucks have been executing better on offense. They average 222 yards per game, third in the IFL. Much of that is due to the development of quarterback Jayru Campbell, who will start only his second game on Sunday.

Campbell, a former Harlon Hill winner as the best player in NCAA Division II football at Ferris State, is adjusting to the speed of the indoor game.

“It is a quick game, so you have to know your Ps and Qs,” Campbell said. “Everything literally is way quicker.”

Campbell did not play in the Bucks’ opener, then entered their second game and rallied the team only to come up short by a blocked field goal. He started in the Bucks’ win over Green Bay two weeks ago.

In a game and a half, Campbell has completed 22 of 38 passes for 189 yards and five touchdowns. He’s also second in the IFL in rushing at 49 yards per game.

“He’s been doing a good job,” Miller said.

The off week helped Campbell recover from an ankle injury suffered in the last game, Miller said. The time off let the Bucks work on every aspect of their game, especially the kicking game.

“Field goal protection, we’ve made a couple of moves there to get some things improved,” Miller said. “We’ve had kicks blocked about every game, so we want to make sure we’re got that secured.”

