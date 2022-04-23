Bucks downed by Hilliard, Steamwheelers

Last Monday, the Bismarck Bucks thought they may have a quarterback controversy for all the right reasons after flattening Bay Area 76-46.

After Saturday's game against Quad City (3-3), a quarterback controversy may again be in play, this time for all the wrong reasons, as Bismarck's offense fell flat in a 36-17 loss to the Steamwheelers.

Offense was hard to come by in the first half for both the Bucks and the Steamwheelers, as the teams traded touchdowns and field goals in the second quarter.

A one-yard run by quarterback Jayru Campbell, who left the Bay Area game in the second quarter with an injury and returned to start against Quad City, gave Bismarck a 7-0 lead.

Ex-IFL Player of the Year E.J. Hilliard, in just his second game back for the Steamwheelers after a multi-year absence from the IFL, got into a groove with a five-yard touchdown pass to ex-Buck Mike Carrigan less than five minutes after Campbell's score.

Nifty plays on their final drive of the half set up Quad City for an 18-yard field goal, and Steamwheelers kicker Kimo Naehu, who had missed a 17-yard attempt wide left earlier, nailed it through the uprights with five seconds left.

Bismarck return weapon Rob Brown, who had multiple long returns in the game, was tackled with a second left, giving Bismarck kicker Chase Allbaugh a chance at a game-tying 47-yard field goal.

Allbaugh made the most of his opportunity, nailing the long kick to send the game to halftime tied at 10-10.

Unfortunately the first half was about as good as it would get for the Bucks.

While Allbaugh made the game-tying field goal to close the first half, he missed four other kicks throughout the game, costing the Bucks valuable possessions.

Campell had a tough go of it after his touchdown run too. One last 11-yard completion to Alexis Rosario would be followed by ten straight passes that missed their mark, including a second-quarter interception by Quad City's Tajik Bagley.

The Bobcats defense lost one of its best corners on the opening kickoff return in the second half, and it cost them dearly.

Hilliard's rust wore off quickly, and he started running and passing all over the Bobcats. He hit Carrigan for his second touchdown, this time for 26 yards, and followed it with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Kerrion Moore that Moore fumbled mid-play before picking the ball back up and running it in for the score.

Back-to-back touchdowns on the first two drives of the second half put Bismarck into a 23-10 hole, and they turned to Tolbert, who had finished the Bay Area game after Campbell left with his injury.

There would be no such miracle this time. Tolbert would lead a fourth quarter touchdown drive, connecting with Edgar Allen Poe Jr. on a three-yard pass for Poe Jr.'s seventh touchdown of the season, but it was nowhere near enough.

Hilliard ran in a one-yard touchdown to extend the lead before Bismarck's touchdown, and helped lead a touchdown drive that was capped off by a Moore three-yard touchdown run.

The loss drops Bismarck to 3-3 overall and 2-3 in Eastern Conference play, while Bay Area moves to 3-3 overall and 3-3 in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks continue a three-game homestand next Sunday against San Diego, with kickoff scheduled for 3:05 p.m. Quad City returns home to face Green Bay next Saturday. That kickoff is set for 7:05 p.m.

