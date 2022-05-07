Bucks dominated by Blizzard for fourth loss in five

The Bismarck Bucks (3-5, 2-4 Eastern Conference) have had the number of the Green Bay Blizzard (4-5, 3-5 Eastern Conference) in the six games after the Blizzard beat the Bucks in their inaugural meeting in 2019.

That six-game streak came to an end in violent fashion Saturday evening, as the Blizzard eviscerated Bismarck 55-14.

What was to come was difficult to ascertain early, as the teams traded touchdowns on their first possessions.

The teams also traded missed extra points after their touchdowns, making it a 6-6 game with 9:11 left in the first quarter.

Bismarck's opening touchdown came thanks to a half-yard quarterback sneak up the middle from Jayru Campbell, with Chase Allbaugh sending the PAT wide right.

After that, until the opening seconds of the fourth quarter, the Blizzard's defense held the Bucks scoreless, and the Blizzard's offense did whatever it wanted to the Bismarck defense.

The Blizzard scored 35 unanswered points in the first, second, and third quarters before Bismarck quarterback Tahj Tolbert connected on a six-yard touchdown to offensive weapon Benjamin Glines with 17 seconds gone in the fourth quarter.

Even that touchdown didn't slow the Blizzard down much, as they proceeded to score twice more to continue the pummeling.

Tolbert and Campbell were part and parcel of Bismarck's offensive struggle.

Campbell completed just two of six passes for eight yards while running for a net gain of one yard on four attempts.

Tolbert lost a net of two yards on a pair of rushing attempts while only completing six of his 17 attempted passes. Tolbert completed half as many passes to Green Bay defenders as he did teammates, finishing the day with three interceptions and just 38 passing yards.

On the opposite sideline, the Blizzard continued their season's resurgence led by quarterback Jack Sheehan, who had an MVP-level performance against the Bismarck defense.

Sheehan completed 15 of 17 attempts for 232 yards, seven touchdowns, and one meaningless fourth quarter interception, while running 11 times for a net of 11 yards and an eighth touchdown.

The 232 passing yards tied for the most passing yards in a game this season, with the other game also involving the Bucks, as they surrendered that same number to the Mass Pirates.

Keshaun Taylor was efficiently deadly as Sheehan's leading receiver, catching seven passes for 141 yards and four touchdowns.

Steven Newbold served as Sheehan's No. 2, catching three passes for 43 yards, with all three going for touchdowns.

Glines was Bismarck's most effective option on offense. He caught a trio of passes for 25 yards and a touchdown, while tying teammate David Hamm for leading rusher with 18 yards on a pair of attempts.

Bismarck begins its road-heavy second half next Saturday with a trip to Iowa to face the Barnstormers. That game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The Blizzard head home to take on Quad City on a short week. Green Bay kicks off against the Barnstormers on Friday at 7:05 p.m.

