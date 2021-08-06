Bucks closing in on IFL playoff spot

The Bismarck Bucks haven’t been this close to a playoff berth since their last season in the Champions Indoor Football League in 2018.

If the Bucks (7-6) win their last two games on the road, starting this weekend at the Iowa Barnstormers in Des Moines, they will virtually punch their ticket for a first appearance in the Indoor Football League postseason.

“All we can do is control what we do,” Bucks coach Rod Miller said. “We just have to win out and go from there.”

Due to continued COVID-19-related issues and Louisville losing its team midseason, not every IFL team will play the same number of games this season. Miller said winning percentage will be used to determine postseason qualifiers.

The Bucks head into tonight's game with a .538 winning percentage. Three teams, including the Duke City Gladiators, who the Bucks play in the regular season finale on Aug. 21, are all 5-6 (.455) and Iowa is 4-5 (.444). The top eight teams make the playoffs.

“Our goal is to win out,” Miller said. “But I think if we win one more, we’ll be pretty safe. Right now, it’s so unbalanced that there are a lot of teams going to knock guys out. We just have to worry about finishing 9-6.”