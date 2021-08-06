Bucks closing in on IFL playoff spot

The Bismarck Bucks haven’t been this close to a playoff berth since their last season in the Champions Indoor Football League in 2018.
If the Bucks (7-6) win their last two games on the road, starting this weekend at the Iowa Barnstormers in Des Moines, they will virtually punch their ticket for a first appearance in the Indoor Football League postseason.
“All we can do is control what we do,” Bucks coach Rod Miller said. “We just have to win out and go from there.”
Due to continued COVID-19-related issues and Louisville losing its team midseason, not every IFL team will play the same number of games this season. Miller said winning percentage will be used to determine postseason qualifiers.
The Bucks head into tonight's game with a .538 winning percentage. Three teams, including the Duke City Gladiators, who the Bucks play in the regular season finale on Aug. 21, are all 5-6 (.455) and Iowa is 4-5 (.444). The top eight teams make the playoffs.
“Our goal is to win out,” Miller said. “But I think if we win one more, we’ll be pretty safe. Right now, it’s so unbalanced that there are a lot of teams going to knock guys out. We just have to worry about finishing 9-6.”
The Bucks are 1-1 against the Iowa Barnstormers. They lost 49-42 in Iowa in May and won 53-22 in Bismarck in June.
“They are still in contention for a playoff spot, so they’re going to play,” Miller noted. “Bottom of the pack, top of the pack, they’re going to play. This is a swing game in case there is a tie in records, you have the advantage head to head.”
Neither of the two quarterbacks that were with the Bucks for those games are here now. The Bucks have ridden a quarterback carousel all season and go into this weekend’s game with Kenyate Allen under center for the third game. Allen is the fifth quarterback to take snaps this season. He is 25-for-40 for 272 yards and five touchdowns, without an interception.
Despite constant change at quarterback, the Bucks’ receiving corps has remained strong. JT Stokes had 32 catches for 514 yards and 13 touchdowns. He is a big-play threat with an average of 16.1 yards per catch.
Raheem Harvey has caught 34 passes for 461 yards and nine scores and Mike Carrigan has 22 catches for 306 yards and five TDs.
Running back Justin Rankin has caught 37 passes for 256 yards and eight touchdowns, and on the ground he has rushed for 494 yards and 14 touchdowns on 108 carries.
“We have a great young receiving corps and a very good running back,” Miller said. “We’ve got a good unit but this league is based around the quarterback.”
Rich Stammetti is with another indoor team and Glen Cuiellette is overseas. Miller said Stammetti left rather than compete with Caleb Lewis and Kelly Bryant when the two were invited to join the squad.
Lewis suffered an injury in his second game and is sidelined but will rejoin the team within a couple of weeks. Bryant, meanwhile, got a call from the Canadian Football League, leaving Allen the sole signal-caller.
“We just have to keep moving on because you have to have a quarterback,” Miller said. “The receivers’ jobs don’t change, just the person getting the ball in their hands changes.”
The Bucks are sixth in the league on offense, but last in defense. That’s a little misleading according to Miller.
“When you look at the points we’ve given up, some of them are returns and some of them are interceptions,” Miller explained. “The defense gets the blame for that a lot of time but the defense isn’t to blame.”
Bismarck has allowed 3,312 yards this season (254.8), 600 more than any other team.
“Our defensive philosophy is to play off stops, not off how many pass yards they have or rush yards,” Miller said. “We’re based off third-down conversions and fourth-down conversions and stops in the game.”