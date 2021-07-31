Bucks beat Green Bay

Quarterback Kenyatte Allen accounted for four touchdowns as the Bismarck Bucks defeated the Green Bay Blizzard 41-30 Saturday night.
It was the seventh win of the season for the Bucks, four have come against Green Bay.
The Bucks trailed 14-0, but scored 41 of the next 56 points in a game that lasted three hours.
The Bucks had a touchdown taken off the board early in the game.
Midway through the first quarter, Allen scrambled and found Lorenzo West wide open in the corner of the end zone. Green Bay had a whiff of something foul and challenged on the grounds that a false start by the Bucks’ offensive line had occurred.
After a long officials’ review of the penalty, the call went in Green Bay’s favor and the 27-yard TD pass was erased.
The Bucks finally got a touchdown in the closing seconds of the slow-moving first half.
Trailing 14-3, Allen hit Raheem Harvey on a back-shoulder touchdown, covering 23 yards to cut the deficit to four.
Green Bay could’ve have led by more at the half, but kicker Mike Georgetti missed three first-half field goals. Ten penalties were called in the opening stanza, seven on the Bucks.
The Bucks took their first lead of the game on the opening drive of the third quarter. Back peddling away from traffic, Allen found West open in the back of the end zone for a touchdown. Cody Barber’s boot made it 17-14.
Green Bay tied it on its next drive. After missing three field goals in the first half, Georgetti connected on the fourth one from 20 yards out.
The tie did not last long.
Isaiah Strayhorn returned a bouncing kickoff 35 yards for a touchdown. After Barber missed the PAT, the Bucks recouped that point on a rouge on the kickoff, making it a 24-17 score. The Bucks tackled the Green Bay returner in the end zone for the point.
On the very next play, Bolles found Craig wide open for a touchdown, covering 45 of the 50-yard field to tie the game.
The Bucks jumped back in front on a four-year touchdown run by Allen on their first drive of the fourth quarter.
Bismarck went up two scores in the fourth with Allen scoring on a three-yard run following another long replay review which went in the home team’s favor. The touchdown gave the Bucks 38-24 lead.
Green Bay closed within eight on Craig’s third TD catch of the game, but Barber connected for a 34-yard field goal with 51 seconds left to ice it.
The seventh win is the most in team history for the Bucks, who travel to Des Moines, Iowa to face the Barnstormers on Aug. 7.