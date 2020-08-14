Bison will not play football games this fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota State will not be playing football this fall, the university announced on Friday.

According to a brief news release, NDSU is planning to play a Missouri Valley Football Conference schedule in the spring of 2021 and potentially FCS playoffs.

NDSU's first three games -- at Oregon (Sept. 5), Drake (Sept. 12) and North Carolina A&T (Sept. 19) -- have been canceled for several weeks.

On Aug. 7, the MVFC announced it would not be playing a fall season. The same day, the University of North Dakota announced it would not be playing in the fall and would instead focus on the spring. NDSU had not made any statement regarding the fall season until Friday. The NCAA announced on Thursday that all fall sports championships had been canceled.

NDSU's original schedule called for home games against Illinois State, South Dakota State, Youngstown State and UND. Road games included Northern Iowa, Indiana State and Missouri State.

The Bison have won eight of the last nine FCS championships, including last year's 16-0 season. It was the first 16-0 season tin the FCS since Yale in 1894.

