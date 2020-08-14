You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bison will not play football games this fall

Bison will not play football games this fall

{{featured_button_text}}
FCS Championship Football

NDSU quarterback Trey Lance warms up prior to a game last season.

 SAM HODDE, ASSOCIATED PRESS

North Dakota State will not be playing football this fall, the university announced on Friday.

According to a brief news release, NDSU is planning to play a Missouri Valley Football Conference schedule in the spring of 2021 and potentially FCS playoffs.

NDSU's first three games -- at Oregon (Sept. 5), Drake (Sept. 12) and North Carolina A&T (Sept. 19) -- have been canceled for several weeks.

On Aug. 7, the MVFC announced it would not be playing a fall season. The same day, the University of North Dakota announced it would not be playing in the fall and would instead focus on the spring. NDSU had not made any statement regarding the fall season until Friday. The NCAA announced on Thursday that all fall sports championships had been canceled. 

NDSU's original schedule called for home games against Illinois State, South Dakota State, Youngstown State and UND. Road games included Northern Iowa, Indiana State and Missouri State. 

The Bison have won eight of the last nine FCS championships, including last year's 16-0 season. It was the first 16-0 season tin the FCS since Yale in 1894.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and partners buy XFL for $15 million
Pro Football

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and partners buy XFL for $15 million

  • Updated

The Rock is now an owner of the XFL. Actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne Johnson has teamed with business partner Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital, a private investment firm run by former Goldman Sachs executive Gerry Cardinale, to buy the spring football league that filed for bankruptcy in April. The partnership has acquired XFL parent company Alpha Entertainment LLC for $15 million ...

Pro Football

Kelly Stafford describes COVID-19 scare involving husband Matthew, rips NFL

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that quarterback Matthew Stafford did not have COVID-19 after a false positive test last week. But that didn't spare the family the fear of the disease, and in some cases, the isolation and ridicule from the public. Stafford's wife, Kelly, posted a message on Instagram about an hour after the Lions cleared up their quarterback's status. Kelly Stafford, who ...

Watch Now: Related Video

WSSU Choir - Lift Every Voice and Sing - arr. Roland M. Carter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News