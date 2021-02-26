Bison set for first road game of spring season

North Dakota State's last true road game was 462 days ago in Carbondale, Illinois.
Today, the No. 1-ranked Bison are back in the exact same spot looking to push their winning streak to 40 games.
NDSU's last road game was against the Salukis on Nov. 23, 2019. In the all-time series, the Bison have won eight straight, including the last four at Saluki Stadium.
Southern Illinois was ranked 24th in the preseason poll, but was bounced out after a 44-21 drubbing at the hands of the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks last Saturday. Unranked at the time, UND vaulted into the poll at No. 14 after the win.
Matt Entz, NDSU head coach, is not looking past the Salukis (1-1).
"They're very competitive. They always have great athletes at Southern Illinois," said Entz, who is 18-0 as head coach at NDSU. "We're going to have to be prepared in all three phases."
The Bison (2-0) pulled away from Youngstown State last Sunday for a 25-7 win. Starting tailback Seth Wilson was lost for the season with a knee injury. More carries are ticketed for Kobe Johnson, Dominic Gonnella and Jalen Bussey. Gonnella signed as an undrafted free agent with the Arizona Diamondbacks last July as an outfielder.
"You hate to see injuries, especially to a young man like Seth that has worked so hard to get back on the field," Entz said.
WILDCAT ATTACK
Southern Illinois features a heavy dose of the Wildcat offense, where a running back lines up in the shotgun formation and is directly snapped the ball.
Javon Williams has 164 yards and two touchdowns in two games for the Salukis.
"The Wildcat is a big piece of what they do," Entz said. "It's something we have to be ready to defend."
DE DEPTH
The Bison shuffled through 10 different players at defensive end in Sunday's game against Youngstown State.
One of the 10 was Bismarck High product Brayden Thomas, who transferred to NDSU from Minnesota State-Mankato prior to the 2020 fall season.
Thomas is listed as the backup to right defensive end Logan McCormick. In his Bison debut, Thomas had one solo tackle and one assisted tackle against the Penguins.
"We're rotating a lot of different guys at those spots," Entz said.
STREAKING
NDSU's 39-game winning streak is the third longest in NCAA Division I history.
The only ones longer are Oklahoma (47, 1953-57) and Washington (40, 1908-1914).
NDSU's last loss came on Nov. 2, 2017 in Brookings to South Dakota State, a span of 1,211 days.
