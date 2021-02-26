Bison set for first road game of spring season

North Dakota State's last true road game was 462 days ago in Carbondale, Illinois.

Today, the No. 1-ranked Bison are back in the exact same spot looking to push their winning streak to 40 games.

NDSU's last road game was against the Salukis on Nov. 23, 2019. In the all-time series, the Bison have won eight straight, including the last four at Saluki Stadium.

Southern Illinois was ranked 24th in the preseason poll, but was bounced out after a 44-21 drubbing at the hands of the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks last Saturday. Unranked at the time, UND vaulted into the poll at No. 14 after the win.

Matt Entz, NDSU head coach, is not looking past the Salukis (1-1).

"They're very competitive. They always have great athletes at Southern Illinois," said Entz, who is 18-0 as head coach at NDSU. "We're going to have to be prepared in all three phases."

The Bison (2-0) pulled away from Youngstown State last Sunday for a 25-7 win. Starting tailback Seth Wilson was lost for the season with a knee injury. More carries are ticketed for Kobe Johnson, Dominic Gonnella and Jalen Bussey. Gonnella signed as an undrafted free agent with the Arizona Diamondbacks last July as an outfielder.