Bison open season as FCS favorite

  • 0
FCS Championship Football

North Dakota State fullback Hunter Luepke (44) runs into open space on blocks from Dickinson Trinity's Zach Kubas (63) and Nash Jensen during the FCS national championship game last season. All three players return for the Bison.

 MICHAEL AINSWORTH, ASSOCIATED PRESS

North Dakota State opens practice today as the team to beat in the FCS.

Nothing new there. NDSU has won nine of the last 11 national championships.

The Bison have not fallen victim to complacency during their dominant run and have no plans to do so now.

"I think that's something you combat daily," NDSU head coach Matt Entz said. "Ego can be your greatest enemy. We talk about trying to avoid the noise, what's out there in media and the hype around town."

Keeping the focus on the field is where it starts.

"The last thing you can do is look ahead to the future. That can create some anxiety," Entz said. "We emphasize the process, which is what can we accomplish today to be the best team we can."

NDSU returns 13 full-time starters, including 12 Preseason All-Missouri Valley Football Conference selections.

Hunter Luepke (fullback), Cody Mauch (left tackle), Eli Mostaert (defensive tackle) and Michael Tutsie (safety) were named to the first team. 

Kobe Johnson (running back), Noah Gindorff (tight end), Nash Jensen (left guard), Spencer Waege (defensive end), James Kaczor (linebacker) Destin Talbert (cornerback), Dawson Weber (safety) and Jayden Price (punt returner) were named to the second team.

Offensively, the Bison return every running back to gain a yard last season, and quarterback Cam Miller also is back.

Wide receiver Christian Watson was a second-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in the NFL draft, but Watson missed nearly the entire postseason run last season where NDSU outscored its opponents 123-34.

Defensively, leading tackler Jackson Hankey, and sack-man Brayden Thomas of Bismarck High graduated, but almost everyone else is back off a unit which allowed just 11.1 points per game.

Also gone are Sam Houston State and James Madison, the only teams other than NDSU to win an FCS title in the past decade.

"You never want lose competitive teams at any level of football," Entz said. "There are still a number of very good football teams, not only in our league, but across the country that are preparing to have unbelievable seasons. I think the competition is there."

In the preseason MVFC poll, the Bison received 39 of 41 first-place votes.

South Dakota State, which returns the most talent on offense it has ever had, according to head coach John Stiegelmeier, got the other two first-place votes. The Jackrabbits welcome back star quarterback Mark Gronowski, who missed all of last season with a knee injury. SDSU still made it to the final four.

Missouri State, coached by former Atlanta Falcons coach Bobby Petrino, was picked third. 

Southern Illinois, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota, Illinois State, Youngstown State, Indiana State and Western Illinois round out the poll.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Breaking News