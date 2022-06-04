Bismarck falls to ferocious Frisco Fighters, 55-24

Bismarck's losing streak reached seven games with a loss to the Frisco Fighters Saturday night at the Bismarck Event Center, 55-24.

Frisco (9-2, 4-1 EC) entered the game with the top defense in the IFL, and they showcased it in front of Bismarck's home crowd.

The Fighters took advantage of several new offensive linemen for Bismarck to keep Bucks quarterback Jayru Campbell on the run throughout the game, sacking him six times and forcing multiple fumbles by both Campbell and the offensive line.

Clean play wasn't on either team's call sheet early, as the teams traded safeties in the first five minutes of the opening quarter.

After that, Frisco did whatever it wanted offensively.

Fighters quarterback T.J. Edwards ran for three touchdowns and passed for two more as the Fighters slowly built their lead throughout the game.

Bismarck's early offensive series were ineffective, and with Edwards connecting on an 18-yard score to wide receiver Sheldon Augustine and running in a two-yard touchdown, Frisco quickly put Bismarck into a 16-2 hole.

One of Bismarck's long passing attempts connected shortly thereafter, with Campbell hitting two-way player Tyler Byrd for a 36-yard strike, which gave the Bucks a touchdown of their own on the final play of the first quarter.

Chase Allbaugh connected on the point-after attempt and the Bucks were back within a touchdown.

The second quarter was all Frisco. Bismarck's offense could only manage a last-minute 27-yard field goal by Allbaugh, while Frisco tacked on a 10-yard run by ex-Buck Justin Rankin, a 33-yard field goal by Bryce Crawford, and a rouge kick point after Rankin's touchdown.

The poor offensive second quarter put Bismarck into a 27-12 hole when the halftime horn sounded, a tough deficit to climb out of against the Eastern Conference's top team.

Bismarck's kicking game having a rough go of it didn't help matters, as Allbaugh had three kicks miss or get blocked, including one that led to the Frisco safety, and a botched snap on an extra point that Allbaugh was forced to throw into the ground.

The Bucks did close the deficit to 10 points early in the fourth quarter on a three-yard touchdown pass from Campbell to wide receiver Edgar Allen Poe Jr., cutting Frisco's lead to 34-24 but Campbell's two-point try was intercepted.

After the interception, Edwards scored his third rushing touchdown to push Frisco's lead to 17, then after a lengthy series inside the Frisco 10-yard line, the Bucks came up empty, and the Fighters put the game away thanks to a pair of last-minute touchdowns, including a 29-yard fumble recovery touchdown off a strip-sack of Campbell.

UP NEXT:

Frisco: Faces Duke City (6-5, 5-3 Western Conference) at home on Sat., June 11.

Bismarck: Travel to Sioux Falls to face the Storm (6-5, 5-5 Eastern Conference) next Sat., June 11.

