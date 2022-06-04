 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bismarck falls to ferocious Frisco Fighters, 55-24

  • 0
Bucks battle Fighters

Bismarck Bucks quarterback Jayru Campbell, left, hands off to running back Edward Vander (1) during Saturday night's IFL game against Frisco at the Bismarck Event Center.

 TOM STROMME, Tribune

Bismarck's losing streak reached seven games with a loss to the Frisco Fighters Saturday night at the Bismarck Event Center, 55-24.

Frisco (9-2, 4-1 EC) entered the game with the top defense in the IFL, and they showcased it in front of Bismarck's home crowd.

The Fighters took advantage of several new offensive linemen for Bismarck to keep Bucks quarterback Jayru Campbell on the run throughout the game, sacking him six times and forcing multiple fumbles by both Campbell and the offensive line.

Clean play wasn't on either team's call sheet early, as the teams traded safeties in the first five minutes of the opening quarter.

After that, Frisco did whatever it wanted offensively.

Fighters quarterback T.J. Edwards ran for three touchdowns and passed for two more as the Fighters slowly built their lead throughout the game.

Bismarck's early offensive series were ineffective, and with Edwards connecting on an 18-yard score to wide receiver Sheldon Augustine and running in a two-yard touchdown, Frisco quickly put Bismarck into a 16-2 hole.

People are also reading…

One of Bismarck's long passing attempts connected shortly thereafter, with Campbell hitting two-way player Tyler Byrd for a 36-yard strike, which gave the Bucks a touchdown of their own on the final play of the first quarter.

Chase Allbaugh connected on the point-after attempt and the Bucks were back within a touchdown.

The second quarter was all Frisco. Bismarck's offense could only manage a last-minute 27-yard field goal by Allbaugh, while Frisco tacked on a 10-yard run by ex-Buck Justin Rankin, a 33-yard field goal by Bryce Crawford, and a rouge kick point after Rankin's touchdown.

The poor offensive second quarter put Bismarck into a 27-12 hole when the halftime horn sounded, a tough deficit to climb out of against the Eastern Conference's top team.

Bismarck's kicking game having a rough go of it didn't help matters, as Allbaugh had three kicks miss or get blocked, including one that led to the Frisco safety, and a botched snap on an extra point that Allbaugh was forced to throw into the ground.

The Bucks did close the deficit to 10 points early in the fourth quarter on a three-yard touchdown pass from Campbell to wide receiver Edgar Allen Poe Jr., cutting Frisco's lead to 34-24 but Campbell's two-point try was intercepted.

After the interception, Edwards scored his third rushing touchdown to push Frisco's lead to 17, then after a lengthy series inside the Frisco 10-yard line, the Bucks came up empty, and the Fighters put the game away thanks to a pair of last-minute touchdowns, including a 29-yard fumble recovery touchdown off a strip-sack of Campbell.

UP NEXT:

Frisco: Faces Duke City (6-5, 5-3 Western Conference) at home on Sat., June 11.

Bismarck: Travel to Sioux Falls to face the Storm (6-5, 5-5 Eastern Conference) next Sat., June 11.

Frisco 55, Bismarck 24

Fris;16;11;7;21;--;55

Bis;9;3;6;6;--;24

First quarter

Fris: Allbaugh field goal blocked, Donell Paster tackled in end zone, 11:23.

Bis: T.J. Edwards fumbled snap, Edwards tackled in end zone, 10:31.

Fris: Edwards 2 run (Bryce Crawford kick), 6:15.

Fris: Sheldon Augustine 18 pass from Edwards (Crawford kick), 1:20.

Bis: Tyler Byrd 36 pass from Jayru Campbell (Allbaugh kick), 0:00.

Second quarter

Fris: Justin Rankin 10 run (Crawford kick), 11:04.

Fris: Rouge kick (Rob Brown tackled in end zone), 11:01.

Bis: Allbaugh 27 kick, 0:35.

Fris: Crawford 33 kick, 0:00.

Third quarter

Fris: Edwards 14 run (Crawford kick), 12:20.

Bis: Edward Vander 5 pass from Campbell (Two-point pass incomplete), 7:58.

Fourth quarter

Bis: Edgar Allen Poe Jr. 3 pass from Campbell (Two-point try no good), 12:06.

Fris: Edwards 17 run (Crawford kick), 9:58.

Fris: Jordan Jolly 3 pass from Edwards (Crawford kick), 0:53.

Fris: Caleb Bailey 29 fumble recovery (Crawford kick), 0:03.

Records: Frisco 9-2, 4-1 Eastern Conference; Bismarck 3-9, 2-8 Eastern Conference.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former Cowboys running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas apartment

Former Cowboys running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas apartment

DALLAS — Marion Barber, a punishing staple in the Dallas Cowboys backfield for six seasons, was found dead Wednesday at his Frisco home. Frisco police said officers were asked to perform a welfare check at an apartment believed to be leased by Barber and that there was an “unattended death” at the location. The Cowboys confirmed the death of Barber — who was nine days shy of his 39th birthday ...

7-time Pro Bowl C Alex Mack retires after 13 years in NFL

7-time Pro Bowl C Alex Mack retires after 13 years in NFL

Seven-time Pro Bowl center Alex Mack is retiring after 13 years in the NFL, leaving a major hole in the middle of the offensive line for the San Francisco 49ers. The 36-year-old Mack announced his retirement in a move the Niners had been bracing for this offseason. Mack thanked the “dedicated fan bases” in San Francisco, Atlanta and Cleveland where he spent his career, the coaches who “tolerated my stubbornness,” his teammates, his opponents and his family and friends.

QB Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett are Broncos new dual dynamo

QB Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett are Broncos new dual dynamo

New head coach Nathaniel Hackett and new quarterback Russell Wilson have brought a new energy to the Denver Broncos. The dual dynamo are leading spirited practices and are the primary reasons there's renewed hope that the franchise can finally end a six-year playoff drought and a five-year run of losing records. The energized coaching staff and roster add to the attractiveness for prospective buyers of the team that's expected to sell for a record $5 billion or more this summer.

Panthers' practice facility dead after Chapter 11 filing

Panthers' practice facility dead after Chapter 11 filing

The Carolina Panthers’ proposed $800 million practice facility project in Rock Hill, South Carolina, is officially dead after team owner David Tepper’s real estate company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware on Wednesday night. Tepper, who made billions in hedge funds, is the NFL’s wealthiest owner. The filing will not affect the NFL’s Panthers or Major League Soccer’s Charlotte FC in any way. It’s unclear at this point what will happen to the half-built practice facility. Tepper has invested more than $175 million into the facility, which is located about 25 miles south of the team’s current downtown stadium and headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Macdonald wants Ravens to be flexible on defense

Macdonald wants Ravens to be flexible on defense

Mike Macdonald is stressing versatility as he takes over the defense for the Baltimore Ravens. Macdonald is back with Baltimore as the defensive coordinator after he previously worked for the team as a position coach. He took a one-year hiatus from the NFL in 2021 as Michigan’s defensive coordinator before returning to the Ravens in that same role. He rejoins a team that is itching to put last season’s 8-9 record in the past. For the 34-year-old Macdonald, this season is another step in an impressive rise that included time as a defensive backs coach and a linebackers coach before he became a defensive coordinator.

Young back with Commanders; no timeline for on-field return

Young back with Commanders; no timeline for on-field return

Chase Young returned to the Washington Commanders practice facility this week to continue his rehab from a torn ACL in his right knee. Young was present for the voluntary offseason workouts. He did not take part in practice. The 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year says there's still no timetable on when he expects to be ready to practice again. Young injured the knee and had it surgically repaired in November. The 23-year-old Ohio State product figures he'll know what it feels like to be himself again.

Falcons' throwback look to include red helmet, black jersey

Falcons' throwback look to include red helmet, black jersey

The Atlanta Falcons are bringing back their red helmets for their throwback uniforms this season. The Falcons have announced they will bring back the red helmets with black jerseys for the first time since 2012. The team will bring back the combination, which pays tribute to their first uniform in 1966, when they play the San Francisco 49ers in a home game on Oct. 16. The Falcons wore this version of the red helmet from 1966 to 1969 before removing the gold trim. The Falcons brought back the combination in 2009 and wore the uniform twice each season until 2013.

Lawrence takes aim at young Parsons in Cowboys' sacks race

Lawrence takes aim at young Parsons in Cowboys' sacks race

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is looking to boost his sacks total after watching Micah Parsons lead the club in that category last year. Lawrence says he let “a rookie show me up last year." Parsons appreciates that Lawrence feels challenged but concedes nothing. He says if “10's the number, I'm going for 20.” Parsons set a club first-year record with 13 sacks last season and is the reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Lawrence wants to get back to double-digit sacks after falling short the past three years.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ryan Fitzpatrick in talks for Thursday Night Football deal after announcing retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News