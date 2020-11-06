Big-play Sheyenne turns back Bismarck in semis

But with 30 seconds to play, Fischer, going deep, had his final pass of the game intercepted by Sheyenne defensive back Kellen Entz.

Bismarck had two leads in the game, the first at 7-6 in the second quarter on a 19-yard scoring pass from Fischer to Steckler and Weigel's conversion kick.

The Demons knotted the game at 14 late in the second period on another Fischer-to-Steckler scoring strike, this time from seven yards out, and a Weigel kick.

But BHS was unable to keep a lid on the Sheyenne offense. Three passing plays, the third a 35-yard toss to Kpeenu for a touchdown, enabled the Mustangs to take a 20-14 lead at halftime.

Kpeenu, a speedy 185-pound senior who is a returning all-stater, accounted for three touchdowns while rushing 14 times for 116 yards and catching three passes for 62 yards.

Warkenthien, a junior, went 9-for-12 through the air for 164 yards and two touchdowns. He was not intercepted.

Senior tailback rushed for 61 yards to lead a 144-yard Demon ground game. Fischer connected on 14 of 19 passes for 83 yards and two scores. Both his scoring passes went to Steckler, who finished with five catches for 47 yards.