Big-play Sheyenne turns back Bismarck in semis

Twenty-eight points is the lowest output undefeated West Fargo Sheyenne has produced all season.
But that was enough as the Mustangs made the plays they needed to edge Bismarck 28-21 in the semifinals of the Class AAA football playoffs on Friday in West Fargo.
Bismarck shoved the Mustangs into a now-or-never corner in the middle of the fourth quarter. A one-yard quarterback sneak by Caden Fischer and an extra-point kick by Mason Weigel gave BHS a 21-20 lead with 6:31 to play.
Sheyenne was undaunted. The Mustangs responded with an 11-play, 80-yard scoring drive that consumed 4:45 of the remaining time.
Barika Kpeenu capped the march with a 14-yard run to paydirt with 1:46 remaining. On the ensuing conversion play, Kpeenu scored on a run to give Sheyenne a 28-21 lead.
The winning drive almost died at the outset. Faced with a fourth-and-five at its own 23, Sheyenne came up with a big play, quarterback Grant Warkenthien passing to Kpeenu for 17 yards and a first down.
Bismarck started the ensuing series on its own 37 with 99 seconds on the clock.
Fischer marched the Demons to the Sheyenne 34 in five plays, four of them completions, two to Jack Fischer and one each to Cade Kivisto and Brandt Kringlie.
But with 30 seconds to play, Fischer, going deep, had his final pass of the game intercepted by Sheyenne defensive back Kellen Entz.
Bismarck had two leads in the game, the first at 7-6 in the second quarter on a 19-yard scoring pass from Fischer to Steckler and Weigel's conversion kick.
The Demons knotted the game at 14 late in the second period on another Fischer-to-Steckler scoring strike, this time from seven yards out, and a Weigel kick.
But BHS was unable to keep a lid on the Sheyenne offense. Three passing plays, the third a 35-yard toss to Kpeenu for a touchdown, enabled the Mustangs to take a 20-14 lead at halftime.
Kpeenu, a speedy 185-pound senior who is a returning all-stater, accounted for three touchdowns while rushing 14 times for 116 yards and catching three passes for 62 yards.
Warkenthien, a junior, went 9-for-12 through the air for 164 yards and two touchdowns. He was not intercepted.
Senior tailback rushed for 61 yards to lead a 144-yard Demon ground game. Fischer connected on 14 of 19 passes for 83 yards and two scores. Both his scoring passes went to Steckler, who finished with five catches for 47 yards.
Sheyenne built a 339-237-yard advantage in total offense. Bismarck had a 52-40 advantage in offensive plays.
Bismarck finishes the year 7-2. Sheyenne, 8-0 advances to the Dakota Bowl on Nov. 13 where it will face Century, the undefeated reigning champion, in the Class AAA title game. Century defeated the Mustangs for the 2019 championship.
