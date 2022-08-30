 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BHS product Thomas cut by Rams

Rams Chargers Football

Brayden Thomas was released by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday. The 2016 Bismarck High grad spent the preseason with the defending champions.

 JEFF LEWIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

BHS GRAD THOMAS CUT BY RAMS

Brayden Thomas was cut by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday as NFL teams were required to reduce their roster to the regular season maximum of 53 players.

Thomas, a 2016 Bismarck High grad and All-American last season at North Dakota State, was signed by the Rams in May as an undrafted free agent.

Thomas had six tackles and one pass breakup in the preseason for the Rams. 

NFL teams will begin filling their 16-team practice squads on Wednesday, meaning Thomas could be retained by the Rams or signed by another team.

