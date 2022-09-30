Beulah's ground attack too much for Skyhawks

When you’re running the ball effectively, who needs to throw it?

Beulah played smashmouth football to near perfection on Friday night, piling up 437 yards on the ground on the way to a 50-36 Region 4 11-man football victory over Shiloh Christian at Miller Field.

The Miners’ veteran offensive line helped pave the way as Beulah ran 66 plays – all on the ground.

“The funny thing is, everyone says we’ve got that big offensive line but our short side guard weighs 155, we’re 200, 210, Tarren (Larson) is 230, so he’s our biggest guy – I think they just play big,” Beulah coach Jim Dooley said. “We play physical and we like that. I think we kind of like having that MO when we come into games, we’re going to be physical and we needed every ounce of it tonight.”

Mason Mellmer did the bulk of the damage, carrying the ball 40 times for 295 yards.

Armani Smith added 63 yards on eight carries, Ronan Klindworth picked up 53 yards on 11 carries and quarterback Trace Beauchamp added 26 yards on seven rushes.

“They’re tough and physical and when they’re putting together nine-minute drives, it’s tough to get the ball back,” said Shiloh Christian junior Michael Fagerland.

“You’ve got to give coach Dooley and his staff a lot of credit, his kids were ready to play,” Shiloh coach Funnon Barker said. “They came out and played a solid game – offense, defense and special teams.

“They made everything difficult for us and we couldn’t stop that run game. And if you can’t stop the run in football, you lose.”

Beulah established the ground game early and used it to keep Shiloh’s explosive offense off the field. The Miners put together several long drives, including one that killed nearly nine minutes of the third quarter.

Mellmer got the bulk of the carries, but the Miners made the most of their multiple weapons.

“That’s the nature of our offense,” Dooley said. “Mellmer’s probably getting a few more carries this year just because we went back to a more tradition version of the single wing where we had a true blocking back there with Armani. He’s transitioned well from the offensive line. He’s a tough runner, a tough guy to bring down and you’ve got Ronan back there and Trace carrying the ball.

“Trace has thrown the ball well for us. It was just kind of a situation where we didn’t really need to do it tonight. We almost called one and then on third and long we ended up getting a first down. I think we were going to do it if we had a fourth down.”

The Skyhawks piled up 368 yards total offense and put up 36 points on a defense that was coming into the game on back-to-back shutouts.

“Offensively we were able to do some nice things today but unfortunately there’s three phases of the game,” Barker said.

Joey Desir connected on 13 of 28 passes for 266 yards and four TDs, but the Miners picked off a pair of passes, one of which Simon Buchfinck returned 57 yards for a score. The other one – by Jared Klaudt – stopped Shiloh’s final drive to seal the win.

Fagerland rushed for 63 yards on 13 carries. Desir added 39 yards on eight carries. Isaac Emmel caught six passes for 90 yards.

But with Beulah scoring TDs on six of nine possessions – two of which ended at halftime and the end of the game – there wasn’t much margin for error.

“They do a great job playing keepaway,” Barker said. “They take away possessions so when you do get the ball, you’ve got to do something with it.”

The Skyhawks scored quickly to start the game. Desir hit Kyler Klein on a 38-yard pass from midfield to set up an 11-yard TD pass to Eli Thompson that gave Shiloh a 7-0 lead just 1:14 into the game.

Beulah responded with an 11-play, 67-yard drive capped by a 6-yard TD run by Beauchamp. A Mellmer conversion run gave the Miners an 8-7 lead.

On Shiloh’s ensuing possession, Buchfinck intercepted a Desir swing pass and sprinted 57 yards to the end zone. A Beauchamp flip toss to Klindworth – the only pass of the game of Beulah – made it 16-7.

Fagerland scored twice in the second quarter, on a 4-yard run and a 15-yard pass from Desir. But Beulah had TD runs by Mellmer and Beauchamp to take a 30-20 halftime lead.

“I’m happy with how we played across the board on offense,” Dooley said. “Defensively, they give you a lot of problems. We got exposed for some things that just maybe some guys that need more game speed at this level. This will help, if we learn from it. But it’s kind of painful learning from it.”

Desir threw second-half TD passes to Emmel and Kyler Klein, but the Miners continued to pile up yardage on the ground and got two more TDs from Mellmer and one from Klindworth.

The Miners (6-1, 5-0 Region 4) host Dickinson Trinity on Friday, Oct. 7. Shiloh Christian (5-2, 3-2 Region 4) travel to Southern McLean next before hosting Killdeer in their regular-season finale.

“For us, it’s playoff football,” Barker said. “We lose another game, we’ll probably be watching the playoffs from home.”