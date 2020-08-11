Bagnell, Marauders prepare for season during pandemic

Coaches, more so than most, are creatures of habit.
COVID-19 has taken those habits, routines and schedules and punted them straight out of bounds in 2020. Adjusting on the fly has become the new normal.
“We all kind of have a routine. If it’s this time of year, we’re doing this. If it’s another time of year, we’re doing that. There isn't any of that now,” said University of Mary head football coach Craig Bagnell. “It’s been an emotionally draining rollercoaster is the best way I could put it. It’s been difficult for everybody. We’re all going through a lot of same stuff. We’ve just tried to put our heads down and work and I think our staff and our players have done a great job doing that.”
There may be some light at the end of the tunnel. While the Marauders’ season has been cut from 11 games to eight, fall camp is approaching.
The Marauders’ first practice is Wednesday, Sept. 2. Players report to campus 48 hours before that. The season opener is Saturday, Sept. 26 at the Bowl against Winona State.
While uncertainty remains, one thing is clear.
“Everybody wants to play. Every coach, every kid, we all want to get back to some sense of normalcy,” Bagnell said. “The old normal is not going to be the new normal, we all understand that, but whatever kind of season we end up having, everyone is excited to play.”
That excitement is evident in the summer participation as 60 players stayed in Bismarck for the summer to train.
“Our kids have been awesome. I can’t thank them enough,” Bagnell said. “They’ve been working really hard.”
Coaches can’t have contact with players during the summer months. In fact, from mid-March to June 8 there wasn’t in-person contact between anyone. Coaches were becoming experts on Zoom while working and recruiting from home.
“The Class of 2021 is extremely highly recruited,” Bagnell joked. “About the only thing we could do was call and text recruits.”
Summer workouts have been different that normal. Instead of 40 players in the weight room lifting weights to blaring music, the max allowed in at one time now is 12. The music is still loud, but the celebrations are muted.
“You’d have someone hit a big squat number and you’d see guys jumping around chest-bumping. That doesn’t exist now,” Bagnell said. “But the music is still loud.”
U-Mary head strength and conditioning coach Michael Silbernagel and head athletic trainer Rhonda Olson have faced the daunting task of conducting summer workouts during a pandemic.
“Coach Silbernagel and Rhonda Olson have put protocols in place so that our players have been able to get a lot accomplished,” Bagnell said. “It’s been a lot of additional work for them but they’re very committed to helping our athletes get better. They’ve done just a great job.”
Virus-prevention techniques will continue into the season. The NCAA has issued a series of mandates teams are required follow. Players must have their own hydration stations (no sharing water bottles). Masks are to be worn during non-11 on 11 practice periods. Individual coaching sessions are limited, among other detailed guidelines.
“It's a lot, but we’re going to follow the rules and protocols that are put in place,” Bagnell said. “There is a lot of uncertainty. That’s not anybody’s fault. Nobody’s dealt with a pandemic in this type of situation. We’re going to make sure our players are safe.”
The Marauders are still three weeks away from their first practice, leaving plenty of time for the unexpected.
“We’ve come to expect things to change from one day to the next. Coach (Dale) Lennon has been great about keeping us up to speed with everything that’s been going on,” Bagnell said. “We’re all committed to playing. There might be a few more twists and turns along the way but we’re looking forward to playing football.”
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
