Bagnell, Marauders prepare for season during pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Coaches, more so than most, are creatures of habit.

COVID-19 has taken those habits, routines and schedules and punted them straight out of bounds in 2020. Adjusting on the fly has become the new normal.

“We all kind of have a routine. If it’s this time of year, we’re doing this. If it’s another time of year, we’re doing that. There isn't any of that now,” said University of Mary head football coach Craig Bagnell. “It’s been an emotionally draining rollercoaster is the best way I could put it. It’s been difficult for everybody. We’re all going through a lot of same stuff. We’ve just tried to put our heads down and work and I think our staff and our players have done a great job doing that.”

There may be some light at the end of the tunnel. While the Marauders’ season has been cut from 11 games to eight, fall camp is approaching.

The Marauders’ first practice is Wednesday, Sept. 2. Players report to campus 48 hours before that. The season opener is Saturday, Sept. 26 at the Bowl against Winona State.

While uncertainty remains, one thing is clear.