Back into NSIC meat grinder for Marauders against Winona State

"The first three quarters were really good, a lot of positives," Bagnell said. "I didn't like the way we finished, particularly the last five minutes. It's not that we took our foot off the gas, we just have to make sure we play the full 60 minutes."

The Marauders (1-2) are averaging 31 points per game and have the 11th-best passing attack (326 yards per game) in the country, led by senior quarterback Logan Nelson.

After struggling to run the ball in their first two games, the Marauders got it going on the ground against SMSU, topped by a 130-yard performance on just 14 carries by David Small Jr.

"We thought we'd be able to run the ball, but you still have to go out and execute and our guys did a good job," Bagnell said.

It'll be much tougher this week. Winona State allows just 16 points per game. In three games, they've allowed five offensive touchdowns.

Taking care of the ball will be key and the Marauders have been perfect in that regard so far. They're one of just three D-II teams yet to lose a fumble or throw an interception.

Defensively, they've created three takeaways. Last week, Ty'Rese Gibson and Devin Beck had interceptions and the Marauders turned them into 10 points.