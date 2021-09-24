Back into NSIC meat grinder for Marauders against Winona State

It's back into the Northern Sun meat grinder for the Marauders today.
Coming off a three-touchdown road victory over Southwest Minnesota State, the University of Mary hosts NSIC power Winona State. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at the Bowl.
The Warriors (2-1) have one of the top defenses in the conference and are one week removed from nearly knocking off one of the premier teams in D-II. Winona came up just short against 10th-ranked Minnesota-Duluth 28-23 at home last Saturday.
"Winona State's a really good program. Coach (Tom) Sawyer has done a great job with them for the last 23 years," U-Mary head coach Craig Bagnell said. "They're veteran on offense and defense. They have a lot of good football players. They're fast, physical and they run to the ball."
The Marauders' home schedule has been brutal so far. Two weeks ago they hosted Augustana. The Vikings remain undefeated at 3-0. Winona is an equally difficult challenge.
"I'm not sure who's better between the two. I just know they're both really good," Bagnell said of Augie and Winona. "(Winona) is not the same as Augie in what they do, but they're similar in who they put out there skill-wise, in terms of personnel."
The Marauders come into the game with confidence. Their 47-23 win in Marshall, Minn., last Saturday was one of their best all-around performances in the last several seasons.
"The first three quarters were really good, a lot of positives," Bagnell said. "I didn't like the way we finished, particularly the last five minutes. It's not that we took our foot off the gas, we just have to make sure we play the full 60 minutes."
The Marauders (1-2) are averaging 31 points per game and have the 11th-best passing attack (326 yards per game) in the country, led by senior quarterback Logan Nelson.
After struggling to run the ball in their first two games, the Marauders got it going on the ground against SMSU, topped by a 130-yard performance on just 14 carries by David Small Jr.
"We thought we'd be able to run the ball, but you still have to go out and execute and our guys did a good job," Bagnell said.
It'll be much tougher this week. Winona State allows just 16 points per game. In three games, they've allowed five offensive touchdowns.
Taking care of the ball will be key and the Marauders have been perfect in that regard so far. They're one of just three D-II teams yet to lose a fumble or throw an interception.
Defensively, they've created three takeaways. Last week, Ty'Rese Gibson and Devin Beck had interceptions and the Marauders turned them into 10 points.
"We need to create three turnovers defensively this week," Bagnell said.
If that happens, the Marauders will have a shot at the upset.
"They're going to be really good," Bagnell said of Winona. "Our guys are going to have to play really well and if they do that, I think we'll have a great opportunity to win the game in the fourth quarter."
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com