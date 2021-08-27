Arndt, Century ride fast start past Sabers

About the only thing that could slow down Peyton Arndt Friday night was an upset stomach.

Century's speedy junior tailback scored three first-quarter touchdowns and piled up 145 of his 161 yards before losing his lunch after the third of his three scores.

"Lots of cramping. It was a real hot day. I guess I wasn't quite ready for it and I threw up over there in the end zone," Arndt said. "That didn't help."

The early outburst ended up being enough for the Patriots, who churned out a 19-7 win over Legacy in front of a big season-opening crowd at the Bowl.

"I was feeling great. The line was doing an awesome job and I was trying to run as hard as I could," Arndt said. "To come out like we did offensively, everything was clicking. I think that showed how explosive we can be."

Arndt had two 55-yard runs in the first quarter as Century scored on each of its first three possessions.

"I just thought the fluidity of the game got broken up there in the second quarter with some of our key kids dealing with some cramping and other things," Patriots coach Ron Wingenbach said. "We got a lot of work to do. We have a lot of conditioning to do. We have to get in better shape. I think the kids understand we do have a lot of things to clean up."