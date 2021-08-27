Arndt, Century ride fast start past Sabers

About the only thing that could slow down Peyton Arndt Friday night was an upset stomach.
Century's speedy junior tailback scored three first-quarter touchdowns and piled up 145 of his 161 yards before losing his lunch after the third of his three scores.
"Lots of cramping. It was a real hot day. I guess I wasn't quite ready for it and I threw up over there in the end zone," Arndt said. "That didn't help."
The early outburst ended up being enough for the Patriots, who churned out a 19-7 win over Legacy in front of a big season-opening crowd at the Bowl.
"I was feeling great. The line was doing an awesome job and I was trying to run as hard as I could," Arndt said. "To come out like we did offensively, everything was clicking. I think that showed how explosive we can be."
Arndt had two 55-yard runs in the first quarter as Century scored on each of its first three possessions.
"I just thought the fluidity of the game got broken up there in the second quarter with some of our key kids dealing with some cramping and other things," Patriots coach Ron Wingenbach said. "We got a lot of work to do. We have a lot of conditioning to do. We have to get in better shape. I think the kids understand we do have a lot of things to clean up."
Century started with a short field on the first drive of the game.
Jacob Renz took the opening kick 63 yards to the Legacy 37 yard line. Five plays later, Arndt took it in from 7 yards out on first down for a 6-0 lead.
After a quick 3-and-out by the Legacy offense, Arndt was off the races again. After a 19-yard run on the first drive, Arndt took a handoff up the middle and was gone, 55 yards for six and a 12-0 Century lead. The second straight PAT was off the mark.
Arndt’s first-quarter track meet continued late in the first quarter. After his second 55-yarder of the quarter, the 5-11, 175-pound junior scored his third TD of the quarter, an 11-yarder. The first made PAT by Paul Osmond made it 19-0.
"Hitting on all cylinders there early, in all three phases really, it was a good start for us," Wingenbach said. "(Peyton), when he gets a hole, it's a foot race, and there aren't a lot of people that are going to be able to catch him."
Legacy came to life in the second quarter.
Pinned deep in its own end, the Sabers drove more than 80 yards to the Century 10 yard line, but it did not end with points. Quarterback Bryson Kelsch had fullback Carl Henry open in the end zone, but the throw was short and picked off by Renz.
Kelsch came right back, though.
After Legacy forced a 3-and-out on defense, Kelsch delivered a 30-yard strike to Brodie Sailer to set up the Sabers deep in Century’s end. Two players later, Henry showed power and speed on a powerful run to the pylon, scoring from 7 yards out. Jacky Byberg pounded through the PAT to make it 19-7 just before halftime.
"I told the kids after the game, I'm proud of them. We competed really well for three quarters. Obviously, the start was not good, but overall a lot of really good things to build on," Legacy coach Chris Clements said. "What's important now is what we do from here."
Neither team scored in the second half.
Century's defense forced three turnovers total, all interceptions.
Seth Nelson and Tayton Hinderer stopped drives in the second half with with INTs. Lucas Schweigert had 1.5 sacks. Ben Mansmith and Jaden Braun had one each.
"Defensively, I thought we flew around, got a lot of kids in the game, a lot of young kids, and they responded well," Wingenbach said.
Arndt, the son of former LaMoure High School football and basketball standout Derek Arndt, returned in the fourth quarter for the Patriots and said he was feeling fine. Arndt is replacing all-state tailback Cade Garcia, now playing at D-III power St. John's.
"I'm ready for it. I went to a lot of camps over the summer. Worked hard to get bigger and stronger and I'm just really excited for the season," he said. "We have a big target on our back. We know we still have a lot of work to do, but this is a really good start for us."
Century heads to Williston Friday to face the Coyotes. Legacy hosts Dickinson.
"This will be a good learning experience for us. We have a lot of kids that were out there for the first time," Clements said. "After the first quarter, I like a lot of things we did. Now it's about fixing mistakes and, we hope, not making those same mistakes moving forward."
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com