Area Sports: Oct. 18

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

BLUE HAWKS DEFEAT COMETS

MAYVILLE – Derek Tabor ran for two touchdowns as Dickinson State remained undefeated with a 37-7 road win over Mayville State in North Star Athletic Association football on Saturday.

Tabor scored on runs of 8 and 30 yards, helping stake DSU to a 21-0 halftime lead. He finished with 77 yards on 11 carries, combining with Riley Lindor (84 yards on 16 carries) to help the Blue Hawks pile 216 yards on the ground.

Drew Boedecker completed 12 of 23 passes for 148 yards. He was intercepted twice but completed a 30-yard scoring strike to Jaret Lee.

Braden Zuroff added a 4-yard TD run and Jeremiah Laine booted a 32-yard field goal for DSU (6-0).

The Comets (0-4) got on the scoreboard on an 82-yard TD pass from Tim Salmon to Maalik Flowers in the third quarter.

The Blue Hawks travel to Aberdeen, S.D., on Saturday, Oct. 24 to take on Presentation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0