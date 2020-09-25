Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 26

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

MASKS REQUIRED AT DSU GAME

Dickinson State's football game against Valley City State on Saturday is sold out.

Fans attending the game are required to wear masks at all times except when eating or drinking. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. at the Biesiot Activities Center.

A limited number of tickets were available due to COVID-19 restrictions.

VIKINGS' 'D' DOWN TWO STARTERS

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The struggling Minnesota Vikings defense will be further depleted this weekend, with two more starters sidelined by injuries.

Cornerbacks Mike Hughes (neck) and Cameron Dantzler (rib) were declared out on Friday for the winless Vikings when they host Tennessee on Sunday. Dantzler missed the previous game, too. Backup cornerback Kris Boyd (hamstring) was listed as questionable, leaving only two of the team's top five players at that position — Holton Hill and Jeff Gladney — fully healthy for the Titans.

Two of the team's stars on that side of the ball, defensive end Danielle Hunter and linebacker Anthony Barr, are on injured reserve.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0