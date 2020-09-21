Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 22

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

CENTURY NO. 1, BHS UP TO NO. 3

Century remains No. 1 in the latest Class AAA football poll.

The Patriots (2-0) have not played since Sept. 4. Century hosts Minot on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. The Patriots received 11 of 16 first-place votes.

Bismarck High got two first-place votes. Ranked third, the Demons face Legacy on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Bowl.

DSU'S LEE EARNS WEEKLY HONOR

Dickinson State wide receiver Jaret Lee has been named the North Star Athletic Association's Offensive Player of the Week.

Lee, a senior from Dickinson, caught six passes for 154 yards, including two touchdowns, in the Blue Hawks' 51-26 win over Mayville State. Dickinson State hosts Valley City State on Saturday.

MINNESOTA OKs FOOTBALL, VOLLEYBALL

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The group that oversees high school sports in Minnesota voted overwhelmingly Monday to restart football and volleyball, after deciding earlier to delay both sports until the spring because of the coronavirus.