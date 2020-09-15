Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 16

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

BHS-MANDAN GAME MOVED TO FRIDAY

Bismarck High's football game against Mandan has been moved to Friday at 7 p.m. at the Bowl.

The game was originally scheduled for Thursday. Century's game vs. Williston on Friday has been canceled due to a COVID-19 on the Williston team. That opened up a spot to play on Friday at the Bowl.

WILD INK BRODIN TO NEW DEAL

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild signed defenseman Jonas Brodin to a seven-year, $42 million contract extension Tuesday, making another long-term commitment to a key piece of their blue line group.

Brodin's new deal will begin with the 2021-22 season and carry a $6 million annual cap charge through 2027-28.

“The value in Jonas is his defensive play. He’s an elite defender, not just a good one. He’s elite. We put a premium on that, just like putting the puck in the net,” general manager Bill Guerin said.