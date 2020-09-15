Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 16

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
BHS-MANDAN GAME MOVED TO FRIDAY
Bismarck High's football game against Mandan has been moved to Friday at 7 p.m. at the Bowl.
The game was originally scheduled for Thursday. Century's game vs. Williston on Friday has been canceled due to a COVID-19 on the Williston team. That opened up a spot to play on Friday at the Bowl.
WILD INK BRODIN TO NEW DEAL
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild signed defenseman Jonas Brodin to a seven-year, $42 million contract extension Tuesday, making another long-term commitment to a key piece of their blue line group.
Brodin's new deal will begin with the 2021-22 season and carry a $6 million annual cap charge through 2027-28.
“The value in Jonas is his defensive play. He’s an elite defender, not just a good one. He’s elite. We put a premium on that, just like putting the puck in the net,” general manager Bill Guerin said.
The 27-year-old native of Sweden, who was drafted by the Wild with the 10th overall pick in the 2011 draft, had a career-high 26 assists in 69 games in the virus-shortened season. He led the team with 112 blocked shots and was second on the club with a plus-15 rating.
“I’ve been taking my game a little bit up a little bit. I think I can just keep improving and keep playing big minutes and be a big part of this team,” Brodin said on a conference call with reporters.
LYNX'S DANGERFIELD NAMED ROY
Minnesota's Crystal Dangerfield was the runaway winner for the WNBA's rookie of the year award.
The second-round draft pick became the second consecutive Lynx player to win the award, joining Napheesa Collier. The Lynx's point guard averaged 16.2 points and 3.6 assists this season.
She particularly excelled in the fourth quarter. Dangerfield had the second most total points in the league in the final period behind only Arike Ogunbwale. The UConn grad averaged 6.5 points a game in the fourth.
