Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 10

AREA SPORTS
KORSMO NO. 1 IN 'A' CROSS COUNTRY POLL
Sean Korsmo moved to the top of the latest Class A cross country poll.
Korsmo's convincing win over previous No. 1 Brady Yoder of Dickinson on Sept. 4 in Bismarck vaulted the 2018 state champion into the top spot.
Mason Kindel and Griffin House of top-ranked Century are fifth and sixth, respectively.
Bismarck's boys are ranked No. 3. The Demon girls are ranked No. 1.
Jadyn Guidinger is ranked seventh. Acey Elkins of Mandan is 10th.
In the Class B poll, Shiloh runners -- Patrick Wrigley and Hannah Westin -- are both ranked No. 2.
KIDDER COUNTY STAYS ON TOP
Kidder County remains atop the latest 9-man football poll.
The 2-0 Wolves defeated No. 4-ranked Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock 36-28 in overtime on Friday in Steele.
The Wolves travel to Napoleon to face the Imperials tomorrow. The following week Kidder County hosts No. 5 Beach (2-0).
In the Class A poll, Bowman County (3-0) moved into the rankings at No. 5. The top three are unchanged.
LOONS TOP DALLAS
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Molino scored twice, Mason Toye added his first goal of the season and Minnesota United beat FC Dallas 3-1 on Wednesday night.
Immediately following a Dallas turnover, Robin Lod's through ball led Toye into the area for a left-footed finish that rolled between the legs of goalkeeper Kyle Zobeck to open the scoring in the 11th minute.
Molina, in the middle of the area, first-timed a one-touch pass by Romain Métanire to make it 2-0 in the 28th.
Minnesota (5-3-2) has won back-to-back games after a three-game losing streak.
Ricardo Pepi made a sliding finish of a low one-touch cross by Bryan Reynolds to trim Dallas's deficit to 2-1 in the 42nd minute, Molino converted from the spot in 70th for his second multi-goal game of the season and Santiago Mosquera redirected Matheus Simonete Bressanelli's header off a corner kick by Andrés Ricaurte to cap the scoring in the 77th minute.
Dallas (2-2-4) had its four-game unbeaten streak snapped.
