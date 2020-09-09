Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 10

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AREA SPORTS

KORSMO NO. 1 IN 'A' CROSS COUNTRY POLL

Sean Korsmo moved to the top of the latest Class A cross country poll.

Korsmo's convincing win over previous No. 1 Brady Yoder of Dickinson on Sept. 4 in Bismarck vaulted the 2018 state champion into the top spot.

Mason Kindel and Griffin House of top-ranked Century are fifth and sixth, respectively.

Bismarck's boys are ranked No. 3. The Demon girls are ranked No. 1.

Jadyn Guidinger is ranked seventh. Acey Elkins of Mandan is 10th.

In the Class B poll, Shiloh runners -- Patrick Wrigley and Hannah Westin -- are both ranked No. 2.

KIDDER COUNTY STAYS ON TOP

Kidder County remains atop the latest 9-man football poll.

The 2-0 Wolves defeated No. 4-ranked Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock 36-28 in overtime on Friday in Steele.

The Wolves travel to Napoleon to face the Imperials tomorrow. The following week Kidder County hosts No. 5 Beach (2-0).