Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 6

Klieman will be paid base salaries of $3.1 million next season, $3.5 million in 2022, $4 million in 2023 and $4.3 million each year from 2024 to 2026. There are also retention bonuses of $200,000 in 2021 and $250,000 in 2022, the use of a private plane for up to eight hours and one-year extensions at $4.3 million each year for winning eight games in a season.

“We had been in discussions for an extended period of time, but certainly with sensitivity surrounding the COVID pandemic, we wanted to wait and finalize this contract once we were back to playing football and had some certainty about the season,” Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor said in a statement. “Chris is a tremendous fit, someone who cares a great deal about his players, and most importantly, he and his staff are terrific football coaches.”

Klieman was hired in December 2018 to replace Hall of Fame coach Bill Snyder, who presided over a rags-to-riches story by leading the once-downtrodden Wildcats to the pinnacle of the Big 12 on two separate occasions. Klieman earned the job by leading lower-subdivision North Dakota State to a 67-6 record and three national championships.

The soft-spoken Klieman has been embraced by the Kansas State community, both for his blue-collar nature and his on-the-field success.

“My family and I love K-State and we are very fortunate to call Manhattan home,” Klieman said in a statement. ”We have made great progress in just under two years here, but we still have a long way to go to get where we want to be, and we are excited for the future of K-State Football.”

