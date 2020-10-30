Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 31

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

NDHSAA MAKES CHANGES TO STATE EVENTS

The North Dakota High School Activities Association has announced some changes for upcoming state tournaments and events.

For the Dakota Bowl, attendance will be limited to family and friends of the participating schools. The event, which will be held Nov. 13 at the Fargodome, will have no general public ticket sales. The venue will be cleared after each game. Tickets will be sold through participating schools only.

All seating in the Fargodome will be reserved and masks will be required for all fans.

The Class A title game will begin at 8:10 a.m., with the nine-man, Class AA and Class AAA title games following 60 mnutes after each completed game. Games will be broadcast on WDAY, WDAZ, KBMY and KMCY.

The state Class A girls swimming and diving meet will be a one-day meet held at two sites – swimming events will be held on Nov. 14 at the Hulbert Aquatics Center in West Fargo, with diving held at Fargo Davies High School.

There will be no fans allowed at either site. The competition from both venues will be streamed on the NFHS Network. Masks will be required for all coaches, participants and workers.