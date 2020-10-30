Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 31

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
NDHSAA MAKES CHANGES TO STATE EVENTS
The North Dakota High School Activities Association has announced some changes for upcoming state tournaments and events.
For the Dakota Bowl, attendance will be limited to family and friends of the participating schools. The event, which will be held Nov. 13 at the Fargodome, will have no general public ticket sales. The venue will be cleared after each game. Tickets will be sold through participating schools only.
All seating in the Fargodome will be reserved and masks will be required for all fans.
The Class A title game will begin at 8:10 a.m., with the nine-man, Class AA and Class AAA title games following 60 mnutes after each completed game. Games will be broadcast on WDAY, WDAZ, KBMY and KMCY.
The state Class A girls swimming and diving meet will be a one-day meet held at two sites – swimming events will be held on Nov. 14 at the Hulbert Aquatics Center in West Fargo, with diving held at Fargo Davies High School.
There will be no fans allowed at either site. The competition from both venues will be streamed on the NFHS Network. Masks will be required for all coaches, participants and workers.
The state volleyball tournament will also be limited to families and friends of competing schools. The tournament, set for Nov. 19-21 at the Fargodome, will have no general public ticket sales. The venue will be cleared after each match. All tickets will be three-day passes and will be sold through participating schools.
Seating will be reserved and masks will be required. BEK TV will be televising all matches.
BOBCATS OVERPOWER ST. CLOUD
The Bismarck Bobcat offensive statistics got a huge infusion of good news Friday in an 8-1 NAHL road victory over the St. Cloud Norsemen.
George Grannis had a goal to go with for the winning Bobcats, now 2-5-0. Owen Michaels paced Bismarck with two goals and two assists. He scored the first goal of the game at 14:29 of the first period and closed Bobcat scoring at 11:06 of the third period.
Thomas Bergsland, Dalton Wright, Braden Costello, Will Magnuson and Tim Piechowski also notched goals for Bismarck, which is now idle until Nov. 10.
Blake Perbix of St. Cloud scored the final goal of the game.
The Norsemen dropped to 0-5 with the loss.
U-MARY EDGES IOWA STATE
Two third-period goals lifted the University of Mary hockey team to a victory over Iowa State on Friday in the opening game of a weekend series.
Zach Garrett and Drew Lenertz scored goals in the third period and Kyle Hayden posted a shutout in a 2-0 Marauder victory over the Cyclones at Starion Sports Complex in Mandan. Hayden stopped all 44 shots he faced.
The Marauders remained unbeaten at 9-0-0-2. Iowa State fell to 2-3-0.
The two teams meet again on Saturday at 4 p.m.
CLOSED TODAY, PWGC OPEN SUNDAY
Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan will be closed Friday and Saturday due to high winds and frozen greens.
Tee times will be available beginning at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Call Brad at 751-6171 to make a reservation.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!