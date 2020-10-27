Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 28

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

OAKES FORFEITS QUARTERFINAL GAME

Oakes has forfeited its quarterfinal playoff football game against Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich on Saturday due to COVID-19.

The Cardinals (10-0) advance to the semifinals and will host the winner of Saturday's quarterfinal game between Shiloh Christian and Minot Ryan on Nov. 7.

LIONS LAND GRIFFEN

Former Minnesota Vikings defensive end was traded by the Dallas Cowboys to the Detroit Lions on Tuesday.

Griffen, who had 74.5 career sacks for the Vikings from 2010-2019, signed a one-year, $6 million contract with Dallas in August. Griffen had 2.5 sacks for the Cowboys.

Detroit will send a sixth-round pick to the Cowboys, ESPN reported. It could turn into a fifth-rounder pending various performance conditions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0