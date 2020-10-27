 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 28

Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 28

{{featured_button_text}}

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

OAKES FORFEITS QUARTERFINAL GAME

Oakes has forfeited its quarterfinal playoff football game against Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich on Saturday due to COVID-19.

The Cardinals (10-0) advance to the semifinals and will host the winner of Saturday's quarterfinal game between Shiloh Christian and Minot Ryan on Nov. 7. 

LIONS LAND GRIFFEN

Former Minnesota Vikings defensive end was traded by the Dallas Cowboys to the Detroit Lions on Tuesday.

Griffen, who had 74.5 career sacks for the Vikings from 2010-2019, signed a one-year, $6 million contract with Dallas in August. Griffen had 2.5 sacks for the Cowboys.

Detroit will send a sixth-round pick to the Cowboys, ESPN reported. It could turn into a fifth-rounder pending various performance conditions.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WSSU Choir - Lift Every Voice and Sing - arr. Roland M. Carter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News