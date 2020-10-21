Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 22

AREA SPORTS

LEGACY RALLIES FOR ROAD VICTORY

Legacy senior quarterback Clay Feland threw three touchdown passes as the Sabers rallied for a 26-21 victory at Dickinson Wednesday night.

The Sabers (4-3) will qualify for the Class AAA playoffs if Jamestown beats Mandan on Saturday night.

The Sabers trailed 21-7 in the third quarter, but touchdown passes of 47 yards to Nick Kupfer late in the third quarter and a 5-yarder to Brady Burman brought the Sabers within 21-20 early in the fourth.

Max Barrett's 3-yard TD run with 7:58 gave Legacy the lead and the Sabers held on the rest of the way for the win.

MANDAN/JAMESTOWN GAME POSTPONED

Wednesday night's West Region high school football game between Mandan and Jamestown at Starion Sports Complex has been postponed.

The game has been moved to Saturday at 6 p.m.

The postponement is due to one positive case of COVID-19 on the Jamestown team.

The Braves need to win to qualify for the Class AAA playoffs. Jamestown already has clinched a spot in the playoffs, which begin Oct. 30.

