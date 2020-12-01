Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 2

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
LARKS' 2021 NWL SCHEDULE RELEASED
The Bismarck Larks are scheduled to begin the 2021 Northwoods League season at home on May 31.
Following last season's pod setup to combat spread of the coronavirus, the Northwoods League is hoping to resume normal operations in 2021, with all 23 teams playing 36 home game and 36 road games.
Last season, the Larks, Bismarck Bull Moose and Mandan Flickertails each played 48 games in the North Dakota pod, all at Municipal Ballpark, with limited crowd sizes due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“We had a blast last season, but we are even more excited to return to normal,” said John Bollinger, Larks chief experience officer. “We’ve built great rivalries between the other NWL teams like Wilmar and Duluth and we want our sold out crowds to watch us beat them again.”
For the 2021 season, games times will be 7:05 p.m. for Friday night games, 4:05 for Sunday games and 6:35 for all other games expect opening night when the Larks host the Willmar Stingers at 7:05.
Tickets are on sale now. For more information go to larksbaseball.com.
LIONS PLACE TWO ON ALL-STATE TEAM
JayCee Richter and Teegan Scherr helped Linton-HMB to an undefeated season and the first state title in program history. As a result, the junior duo was named to the Class B all-state volleyball team.
The Lions’ Jaime Richter was named the state’s coach of the year after Linton-HMB rolled to a Region 3 title, a 25-0 record and three sweeps during the state Class B tournament.
Linton-HMB was one of four schools to place two players on the 16-member squad.
State runner-up Langdon-Edmore-Munich was represented by senior Lexis Olson and junior Morgan Freije.
Region 7 champion Dickinson Trinity, which finished fifth at state, was represented by seniors Abbey Kubas and Amaya Willer.
Rugby placed seniors Brooke Blessum and Sarah Blessum on the team.
Tymber Boldt, a senior, of Region 3 champion Flasher was honored, along with Hettinger-Scranton senior Samantha Oase.
BOBCATS’ GORMLEY COMMITS TO LIU
John Gormley of the Bismarck Bobcats has committed to play NCAA Division I college hockey at Long Island University (N.Y.).
Gormley, a native of the Bronx, N.Y., has a goal and an assist in nine games so far this season for Bismarck. The physical defenseman leads the Bobcats in penalty minutes with 31.
“John is a good first-pass defenseman, a big kid that can defend,” Bobcats coach Layne Sedevie said. “That’s one of the more underrated guys to have on the back end.”
The 20-year-old Gormley was slated to be the team captain for Kansas City this season before the Scouts opted to sit out the NAHL season due to Covid restrictions. The Bobcats selected him in the NAHL Dispersal Draft.
CUTTING WAIVED BY VIKINGS
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings waived long snapper Austin Cutting on Tuesday, their latest instance of special teams turnover.
Cutting was a seventh-round pick in 2019, the first player drafted from Air Force in 20 years. Three weeks ago, he missed practice leading up to the game at Chicago while on the COVID-19 reserve list. His low snap against the Bears led to a botched extra point. The following week, the Vikings signed veteran Andrew DePaola, who served as the long snapper the past two games without a hiccup.
Special teams have given the Vikings plenty of trouble this year. Over the past five regular seasons, they've used four kickers, four punters and four long snappers.
The Vikings also waived fourth-year veteran linebacker Hardy Nickerson, who played sparingly in 10 games and primarily on special teams.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!