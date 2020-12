Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 2

“John is a good first-pass defenseman, a big kid that can defend,” Bobcats coach Layne Sedevie said. “That’s one of the more underrated guys to have on the back end.”

The 20-year-old Gormley was slated to be the team captain for Kansas City this season before the Scouts opted to sit out the NAHL season due to Covid restrictions. The Bobcats selected him in the NAHL Dispersal Draft.

CUTTING WAIVED BY VIKINGS

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings waived long snapper Austin Cutting on Tuesday, their latest instance of special teams turnover.

Cutting was a seventh-round pick in 2019, the first player drafted from Air Force in 20 years. Three weeks ago, he missed practice leading up to the game at Chicago while on the COVID-19 reserve list. His low snap against the Bears led to a botched extra point. The following week, the Vikings signed veteran Andrew DePaola, who served as the long snapper the past two games without a hiccup.

Special teams have given the Vikings plenty of trouble this year. Over the past five regular seasons, they've used four kickers, four punters and four long snappers.

The Vikings also waived fourth-year veteran linebacker Hardy Nickerson, who played sparingly in 10 games and primarily on special teams.

