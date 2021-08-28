 Skip to main content
Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 29
BUCKS FALL TO PIRATES IN IFL PLAYOFFS

Isaiah Strayhorn ran for two touchdowns but the Bismarck Bucks dropped a 44-19 decision to the Massachusetts Pirates in the opening round of the Indoor Football League playoffs on Saturday.

The No. 2 seeded Pirates (12-3) won their ninth straight game to advance to the semifinals.

Strayhorn’s 4-yard touchdown run staked the Bucks to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

Alejandro Bennifield threw a touchdown pass early in the second quarter to even it up at 7-7.

Laquvionte Gonzalez scored on a 3-yard run with 2:43 left in the first half t9o give Massachusetts the lead at 14-7.

Josh Gable booted a 26-yard field goal with two seconds left in the first half to push the Pirates’ lead to 17-7 at the intermission.

Bennifield connected with Thomas Owens on a 14-yard touchdown pass in the third, making it a 24-7 Pirates advantage.

Strayhorn scored on a 3-yard run to pull the Bucks within 24-13 with 12:52 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Bennifeld scored on a QB keeper to make it 30-13 with just under 11 minutes left.

Aarion Maxey-Penton added an interception return for a touchdown to make it 37-13 Pirates with 8:34 remaining.

Sean Brackett added a late touchdown pass to make it 44-13 with a minute left.

Kenyatte Allen Jr. connected with Mike Carrigan on a touchdown pass with 21 seconds left for the Bucks (7-9).

