Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 29

BUCKS FALL TO PIRATES IN IFL PLAYOFFS

Isaiah Strayhorn ran for two touchdowns but the Bismarck Bucks dropped a 44-19 decision to the Massachusetts Pirates in the opening round of the Indoor Football League playoffs on Saturday.

The No. 2 seeded Pirates (12-3) won their ninth straight game to advance to the semifinals.

Strayhorn’s 4-yard touchdown run staked the Bucks to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

Alejandro Bennifield threw a touchdown pass early in the second quarter to even it up at 7-7.

Laquvionte Gonzalez scored on a 3-yard run with 2:43 left in the first half t9o give Massachusetts the lead at 14-7.

Josh Gable booted a 26-yard field goal with two seconds left in the first half to push the Pirates’ lead to 17-7 at the intermission.

Bennifield connected with Thomas Owens on a 14-yard touchdown pass in the third, making it a 24-7 Pirates advantage.

Strayhorn scored on a 3-yard run to pull the Bucks within 24-13 with 12:52 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Bennifeld scored on a QB keeper to make it 30-13 with just under 11 minutes left.