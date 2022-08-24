 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 25

THREE BISON ON SENIOR BOWL LIST

Tight end Noah Gindorff, fullback Hunter Luepke and offensive tackle Cody Mauch from the North Dakota State football team are on the watch list for the Senior Bowl.

In last year's NFL draft, 45 of the top 100 picks participated in the Senior Bowl, which will be held Feb. 4 in Mobile, Ala., the 74th edition of the longest running postseason all-star game.

NDSU has had 11 players named to the Senior Bowl: Stacy Robinson (1985), Lamar Gordon (2002), Billy Turner (2014), Joe Haeg (2016), Carson Wentz (2016), Jabril Cox (2021), Dillon Radunz (2021) and Christian Watson (2022).

KREUSER SIGNS WITH GERMAN TEAM

Former North Dakota State basketball player Rocky Kreuser has signed with the Nurnberg Falcons, a team in second tier of pro basketball in Germany.

Kreuser, a 6-10 post from White Bear Lake, Minn., averaged 15.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game last season for the Bison. For his career, Kreuser totaled 1,675 points and 831 rebounds.

Kevin Durant agrees to stay with the Nets

