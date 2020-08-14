Area Sports: Aug. 15

AREA SPORTS
MOOSE TOP LARKS IN 10 INNINGS
Adam Axtell and EJ Cumbo hit run-scoring singles in the top of the 10th inning as the Bull Moose beat the Larks 4-2 at Municipal Ballpark on Friday night.
Down 2-0, the Larks tied the game with single runs in the seventh and eighth innings to force extras.
Starting pitchers Jacob Wesselmann and Brian Baker were the story in this one.
Wessellmann of the Bull Moose tossed seven innings with 11 strikeouts. The only run he allowed was unearned.
Baker went seven innings for the Larks, allowing two runs with six strikeouts.
Quentin Evers, from the University of Mary, went 3-for-5 and finished only a home run short of the cycle for the Bull Moose.
Play resumes at 7:05 tonight as the Larks face the Flickertails.
LHMB, SZ APPROVED FOR EMERGENCY CO-OP
Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock and Strasburg-Zeeland were approved for an emergency co-op for the 2020 football season during a North Dakota High School Activities Board of Directors meeting on Friday.
The meeting was held via conference call.
Linton-HMB/Strasburg-Zeeland will compete in 9-man Region 4 this season and the 11-man B division beginning in 2021.
TWINS/ROYALS RAINED OUT, DH TODAY
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins postponed their game against the Kansas City Royals on Friday night because of stormy weather, scheduling a straight doubleheader on Saturday instead to start the series.
With darkened skies above Target Field and a steady rain just beginning to fall, the Twins called off the game right around the scheduled first pitch. This was Minnesota's first postponed game of the 2020 season that began four months late due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The doubleheader will start on Saturday at 12:35 p.m., with the second half of the twinbill scheduled to begin 30 minutes following the end of the first game. All doubleheaders in Major League Baseball during this virus-shortened 60-game season are seven-inning games.
The Twins and Royals will continue their four-game series on Sunday and Monday. The Royals swept a three-game set from the Twins in Kansas City last weekend.
Jake Odorizzi was scheduled to start for the Twins on Friday. The Royals were planning to use Ian Kennedy as an opener, followed by Jakob Junis as the primary pitcher.
The Twins will send Odorizzi to the mound for the first game on Saturday, followed by José Berríos.
OLSON CONTENDING IN SCOTLAND
Amy Olson trails co-leaders Stacy Lewis and Azahara Munoz by two shots after two rounds of the Ladies Scottish Open in North Berwick, Scotland.
Olson, from Oxbow, N.D., shot a 71 on Friday after a 68 on Thursday.
Lewis and Munoz are both 5-under par. Jennifer Song is 4-under with Olson and Olivia Cowan both at 3-under.
LYNX'S FOWLES OUT WITH CALF STRAIN
Minnesota Lynx All-Star Sylvia Fowles will be out indefinitely the team announced on Friday.
Fowles suffered a calf strain in the first quarter of Thursday's loss to Las Vegas. Fowles had to be helped off the court.
Fowlers entered Thursday’s game averaging 16.6 points and 11.3 rebounds for the Lynx, who are 6-3, two games behind first-place Seattle (8-1) in the WNBA's Western Conference standings. The Lynx face New York tonight at 5 in Bradenton, Fla.
