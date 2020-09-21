 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area Scores: Sept. 22
agate

Area Scores: Sept. 22

{{featured_button_text}}

FOOTBALL POLL

CLASS AAA

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Century (11);2-0;72;1

2. West Fargo Sheyenne (3);67;2

3. Bismarck;3-0;49;3

4. Fargo Davies;4-0;29;5

5. Fargo Shanley;3-1;20;4

Others receiving votes: Jamestown (3-0).

CLASS AA

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. St. Mary's (16);4-0;80;1

2. Hillsboro-Central Valley;3-1;62;4

3. Kindred;2-0;41;3

4. Beulah;3-1;38;2

5. Valley City;1-1;13;5

Others receiving votes: Central Cass (2-1).

CLASS B VOLLEYBALL

KIDDER COUNTY 3, NEW SALEM-ALMONT 0

NSA;20;14;9

KC;25;25;25

NEW SALEM-ALMONT – Kills: Kendyl Hoger 6, MacKenzie Brandt 3, Addison Emineth 2, Emily Morman 2, Hannah Thiel 1. Assists: Thiel 5, Hallie Meier 4. Digs: Marlee Bittner 22, Hoger 9, Raegen Adams 6, Morman 5, Meier 5, Thiel 4, Brandt 4. Aces: Brandt 3, Bittner 1, Morman 1.

KIDDER COUNTY – Kills: Kennedy Harter 6, Avery Rath 6, Josie 3, Hailey Pfaff 2, Kylee Rohrich 1. Blocks: Harter 2, Pfaff 1, Josie Braun 1. Assists: Allison Dutton 11, Rath 5. Digs: Pfaff 19, Madelyn Schmidt 18, Harter 9, Rath 8, Kylee 4. Aces: Schmidt 6, Rath 2, Harter 1, Pfaff 1.

SCOREBOARD

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Beach 3, Wibaux, Mont. 1

Century Sophomores 3, Underwood 0

Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page 3, Park River-Fordville-Lankin 0

Grafton-St. Thomas 3, Hatton-Northwood 1

Kenmare 3, Nedrose 0

Kidder County 3, New Salem-Almont 3

Oakes 3, Enderlin 0

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WSSU Choir - Lift Every Voice and Sing - arr. Roland M. Carter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News