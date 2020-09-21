Area Scores: Sept. 22

FOOTBALL POLL
CLASS AAA
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Century (11);2-0;72;1
2. West Fargo Sheyenne (3);67;2
3. Bismarck;3-0;49;3
4. Fargo Davies;4-0;29;5
5. Fargo Shanley;3-1;20;4
Others receiving votes: Jamestown (3-0).
CLASS AA
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. St. Mary's (16);4-0;80;1
2. Hillsboro-Central Valley;3-1;62;4
3. Kindred;2-0;41;3
4. Beulah;3-1;38;2
5. Valley City;1-1;13;5
Others receiving votes: Central Cass (2-1).
CLASS B VOLLEYBALL
KIDDER COUNTY 3, NEW SALEM-ALMONT 0
NSA;20;14;9
KC;25;25;25
NEW SALEM-ALMONT – Kills: Kendyl Hoger 6, MacKenzie Brandt 3, Addison Emineth 2, Emily Morman 2, Hannah Thiel 1. Assists: Thiel 5, Hallie Meier 4. Digs: Marlee Bittner 22, Hoger 9, Raegen Adams 6, Morman 5, Meier 5, Thiel 4, Brandt 4. Aces: Brandt 3, Bittner 1, Morman 1.
KIDDER COUNTY – Kills: Kennedy Harter 6, Avery Rath 6, Josie 3, Hailey Pfaff 2, Kylee Rohrich 1. Blocks: Harter 2, Pfaff 1, Josie Braun 1. Assists: Allison Dutton 11, Rath 5. Digs: Pfaff 19, Madelyn Schmidt 18, Harter 9, Rath 8, Kylee 4. Aces: Schmidt 6, Rath 2, Harter 1, Pfaff 1.
SCOREBOARD
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Beach 3, Wibaux, Mont. 1
Century Sophomores 3, Underwood 0
Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page 3, Park River-Fordville-Lankin 0
Grafton-St. Thomas 3, Hatton-Northwood 1
Kenmare 3, Nedrose 0
Kidder County 3, New Salem-Almont 3
Oakes 3, Enderlin 0
