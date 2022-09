Area Scores: Sept. 17

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Bill Belichick walked off the field, his head down, not looking up to see who, or what was in front of him as he made his way to the locker room. After losing to the Dolphins for yet another time on the road, he had the look of a man walking the plank. He seemed no less dejected when he met with the media, speaking in whispered tones in a press conference that didn’t last ...