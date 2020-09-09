Area Scores: Sept. 10

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLLS
9-MAN
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Kidder County (14);2-0;74;1
2. Cavalier (1);3-0;53;2
3. LaMoure-L-M;3-0;47;3
4. Linton-HMB;1-1;19;4
5. Beach;2-0;17;5
Others receiving votes: St. John (3-0); May-Port-C-G (3-0).
CLASS A
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Langdon Area-EM;3-0;75;1
2. Velva;2-0;50;2
3. Lisbon;2-0;39;3
4. Oakes;1-0;26;5
5. Bowman County;3-0;26;RV
Others receiving votes: Thompson (2-0), Dickinson Trinity (1-1).
FOOTBALL STANDINGS
CLASS AAA
WEST REGION
Team;W-L
Bismarck;2-0
Century;2-0
Jamestown;2-0
Legacy;1-1
Mandan;1-1
Dickinson;0-2
Minot;0-2
Willston;0-2
Friday, Sept. 11
Bye week
Thursday, Sept. 17
Mandan at Bismarck, 7 p.m, Bowl
Friday, Sept. 18
Williston at Century, 6:30 p.m.
Dickinson at Minot, 7 p.m.
Legacy at Jamestown, 7 p.m.
EAST REGION
Team;W-L
Fargo Davies;2-0
Fargo Shanley;2-0
West Fargo Sheyenne;2-0
West Fargo;2-0
Fargo North;0-2
Fargo South;0-2
Grand Forks Central;0-2
Grand Forks Red River;0-2
Friday, Sept. 11
Fargo Shanley at Fargo North
Grand Forks Red River at Grand Forks Central
Fargo South at Fargo Davies
West Fargo Sheyenne at West Fargo
CLASS AA
WEST REGION
Team;Region;Overall
Beulah;0-0;2-0
St. Mary’s;0-0;2-0
Hazen;0-0;1-1
Stanley;0-0;0-2
Watford City;0-0;0-2
Friday, Sept. 11
Hillsboro-Central Valley at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Watford City at Devils Lake, 7 p.m.
Stanley at Valley City, 7 p.m.
Watford City at Devils Lake, 7 p.m.
Kindred at Hazen, 7 p.m.
EAST REGION
Team;Region;Overall
Hillsboro;0-0;2-0
Kindred;0-0;1-0
Central Cass;0-0;1-1
Valley City;0-0;0-1
Devils Lake;0-0;0-2
Wahpeton;0-0;0-2
CROSS COUNTRY POLL
CLASS A
BOYS
Team: 1. Century. 2. Grand Forks Red River. 3. Bismarck. 4. Williston. 5. West Fargo Sheyenne. Others receiving votes: Dickinson.
Individual: 1. Sean Korsmo, Bismarck. 2. Jacob Knodle, Sheyenne. 3. Brady Yoder, Dickinson. 4. Gavin Haut, Jamestown. 5. Mason Kindel, Century. 6. Griffin House, Century. 7. Ben Anteau, Jamestown. 8. Caleb Yokum, Fargo North. 9. Caleb Hansen, Dickinson. 10. Hunter McHenry, Red River.
GIRLS
Team: 1. Bismarck. 2. Williston. 3. Fargo North. 4. Grand Forks Central. 5. Watford City. Others receiving votes: West Fargo.
Individual: 1. Meghan Ford, Jamestown. 2. Hayley Ogle, Watford City. 3. Onnica Stansbury, Sheyenne. 4. Eleni Lovgren, Williston. 5. Jaeyln Ogle, Watford City. 6. Trinity Jessen, Minot. 7. Jadyn Guidinger, Legacy. 8. Elle Sondag, Fargo North. 9. Anna Berhardt, Fargo Shanley-Oak Grove. 10. Acey Elkins, Mandan.
CLASS B
BOYS
Team: 1. Bowman County. 2. Kindred. 3. Griggs County Central. 4. Hillsboro-Central Valley. 5. Killdeer.
Individual: 1. Ian Busche, Beulah-Hazen. 2. Patrick Wrigley, Shiloh. 3. Noah Rolfe, Stanley. 4. Austin Wanner, BC. 5. Jace Anderson, Killdeer. 6. Ethan Schaffer, Kindred. 7. Owen Duttenhefer, Killdeer. 8. Lane McCleary, Enderlin. 9. Taylor Wanner, BC. 10. Cole Campbell, Kindred.
GIRLS
Team: 1. Rugby. 2. Bowman County. 3. Kindred. 4. Hillsboro-Central Valley. 5. Carrington. Receiving votes: Beulah-Hazen.
Individual: 1. Jenna Soine, Hatton-Northwood-Larimore. 2. Hannah Westin, Shiloh. 3. Peyton Gette, Kindred. 4. Brooklyn Bartsch, Rugby. 5. Norah Entzi, Sargent Central-Lidgerwood. 6. Dreah Frolek, Sargent Central-Lidgerwood. 7. Ellen Gregoire, Hatton-Northwood-Larimore. 8. Carlee Seiben, Grafton. 9. Amelia Shepard, Rugby. 10. Paige Goodsell, Minto.
