Area Scores: Oct. 23

COLLEGE HOCKEY
U-MARY 3, LIBERTY, VA. 3, SO
UM;0;3;0;0;--;3
LU;1;1;1;0;--;3
First period
1. LU, Blake Flanders (Luke McFarlane), 16:31.
Second period
2. LU, Stephen Guadalajara (JD George, Josh Wagner), 2:40. 3. UM, Alex Flicek (Drew Lenertz), 4:35. 4. UM, Seth Cushing (Flicek, Kyler Moore), 11:04. 5. UM, Cushing (Moore, Lenertz), 11:38.
Third period
6. LU, Tim Doe (Blake Flanders, Darren Carter) ppg, 0:57.
Overtime
No Scoring.
Shootout
UMary: Goals by Seth Cushing, Tanner Eskro. Liberty goal by Michael Niederer.
Goalie saves: UMary, Kyle Hayden 23 saves. LU, Dakoto Cyhaniuk 24 saves.
Note: U-Mary wins in shootout.
Records: U-Mary 5-0-0-2.
CLASS AAA FOOTBALL
WEST REGION STANDINGS
Team;Region;Overall
Century;7-0;7-0
Bismarck;6-1;6-1
Jamestown;3-2;4-2
Legacy;4-3;4-3
Mandan;3-3;3-3
Minot;2-5;2-5
Dickinson;1-6;1-6
Williston;0-6;0-6
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Century 21, Bismarck 7
Legacy 26, Dickinson 21
Minot 39, Williston 14
Saturday, Oct. 24
Jamestown at Mandan, 6 p.m.
End of regular season
EAST REGION
Team;Region;Overall
West Fargo Sheyenne;6-0;6-0
Fargo Davies;6-1;6-1
West Fargo;5-2;5-2
Fargo Shanley;4-3;4-3
Fargo South;3-4;3-4
Grand Forks Central;1-4;1-4
Fargo North;1-5;1-5
Grand Forks Red River;0-7;0-7
Monday, Oct. 19
West Fargo 38, Grand Forks Central 16
End of regular season
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
PLAYOFFS
CLASS A
First round
Saturday, Oct. 24
Thompson (4-2) at #1 Langdon-Edmore-Munich (9-0), 1 p.m.
Carrington (5-4) at Oakes (6-1), 2 p.m.
Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central (4-4) at #4 Shiloh Christian (6-2), 2 p.m.
Killdeer (7-2) at Minot Ryan (7-2), 2 p.m.
Harvey-Wells County (4-4) at #2 Lisbon (6-0), 2 p.m.
Sargent County (4-2) at Grafton (7-2), 2 p.m.
Bowman County (2-2) at #3 Velva (8-0), 2:30 p.m.
Nedrose (5-4) at Dickinson Trinity (6-2), 6 p.m.
NINE-MAN
First round
Saturday, Oct. 24
Tri-State (6-3) at #1 Cavalier (8-0), 2:30 p.m.
North Prairie (7-2) at Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (6-1), 2 p.m.
Beach (5-2) at #4 Divide County (5-1), 2:30 p.m.
Ray-Powers Lake (5-1) at Kidder County (6-1), 2 p.m.
St. John (6-3) at #2 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (8-0), 2 p.m.
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (7-2) at North Border (6-1), 2 p.m.
Towner-Granville-Upham (5-4) at #3 Grant County-Flasher (7-1), 2 p.m.
Linton-HMB (5-2) at Surrey (7-1), 2 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
NORTH STAR ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
Team;NSAA;Overall
Dickinson State;6-0;6-0
Valley City State;4-1;4-1
Waldorf;4-2;4-2
Dakota State;2-3;2-3
Mayville State;0-4;0-4
Presentation College;0-6;0-6
Saturday, Oct. 24
Waldorf at Dickinson State, 3 p.m.
Mayville State at Presentation College
Valley City State at Dakota State
CLASS A VOLLEYBALL
WEST REGION
Team;Region;Overall
Century;14-0;14-0
Jamestown;11-2;11-2
Mandan;9-4;9-4
Legacy;9-5;9-5
Bismarck;9-6;9-6
St. Mary’s;7-7;7-7
Minot;7-9;7-9
Dickinson;2-12;2-12
Watford City;2-12;2-12
Williston;0-13;0-13
Monday, Oct. 26
Jamestown at St. Mary's, 7 p.m.
Williston at Watford City, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Legacy at Jamestown, 7 p.m.
Century at St. Mary's, 7 p.m.
Mandan at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
Watford City at Dickinson, 8 p.m.
EAST REGION
Team;Region;Overall
West Fargo;15-1;21-2
Fargo Davies;13-4;20-5
West Fargo Sheyenne;12-3;14-9
Grand Forks Red River;11-4;13-5
Fargo Shanley;5-3;8-4
Fargo North;6-9;11-11
Valley City;6-9;8-11
Grand Forks Central;5-10;4-14
Fargo South;4-9;9-13
Devils Lake;2-12;1-10
Wahpeton;0-14;2-15
Saturday, Oct. 24
Devils Lake at Fargo Shanley
Monday, Oct. 26
Fargo Oak Grove at Fargo North
Wahpeton at West Fargo Sheyenne
Valley City at Fargo Shanley (2)
Tuesday, Oct. 27
West Fargo High at Grand Forks Red River (2)
Fargo North at Wahpeton (2)
Grand Forks Central at Fargo Shanley (2)
Valley City at Devils Lake (2)
NAHL
STANDINGS
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;4;0;0;8
Minot;2;0;2;6
Minn. Wilderness;1;1;0;2
Bismarck;1;3;0;2
Austin;0;0;0;0
St. Cloud;0;2;0;0
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Chippewa Falls;0;0;0;0
Fairbanks;0;0;0;0
Janesville;0;0;0;0
Kenai River;0;0;0;0
Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Maryland;3;0;1;7
Maine;3;1;0;6
Johnstown;2;0;3;7
Danbury;2;1;0;4
New Jersey;1;1;2;4
NE Generals;1;3;0;2
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Amarillo;0;0;0;0
Lone Star;0;0;0;0
New Mexico;0;0;0;0
Odessa;0;0;0;0
Shreveport;0;0;0;0
Wichita Falls;0;0;0;0
Thursday, Oct. 22
NE Generals 5, Johnstown 4
Friday, Oct. 23
Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
St. Cloud at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
Johnstown at NE Generals
New Jersey at Maine
Danbury at Maryland
New Mexico at Lone Star
Saturday, Oct. 24
Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
St. Cloud at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
New Jersey at Maine
Danbury at Maryland
Odessa at Wichita Falls
New Mexico at Lone Star
Sunday, Oct. 25
New Jersey at Maine
Odessa at Wichita Falls
N.D. SCORES
THURSDAY
COLLEGE HOCKEY
U-Mary 3, Liberty (Va.) 3, SO (U-Mary wins in shootout).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!