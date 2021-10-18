 Skip to main content
Area Scores: Oct. 19
agate

Area Scores: Oct. 19

BOYS TENNIS

ALL-STATE TEAM

Singles

Grand Forks Central: Logan Sandberg, Sr.; Ryder McDonald, Fr.

Fargo Davies: Jake McCormick, Soph.

Fargo Shanley: Kai Pierce, Fargo Shanley, Sr.

West Fargo Sheyenne: Ethan Raan, Jr.

Doubles

Bismarck Legacy: Jay Moylan, Sr.; Anthony Janes, Jr.

Grand Forks Central: Cole Wilber, Fr.; Evan Panzer, Soph.

Grand Forks Red River: Espen Schneider, Soph.; Saylor Kuenzel, Jr.

Minot: Aidan Diehl, Fr.; Zach Diehl, Sr.

Valley City: Kai Kringlie, Jr.; Seth Zeltinger, Sr.

Individual awards

Senior Athlete of the Year: Logan Sandberg, Grand Forks Central.

Coach of the Year: Max Weisser, Grand Forks Central.

CLASS B VOLLEYBALL

LINTON-HMB 3, SHILOH CHRISTIAN 0

Shiloh;13;10;8

LHMB;25;25;25

SHILOH CHRISTIAN – No stats reported. 

LINTON-HMB – Kills: Teegan Scherr 8, Jaycee Richter 7, ShayLee Bosch 7, Lacey Bosch 6, Kim Gefroh 4, Kaylee Weninger 1. Aces: Gracyn Holzer 7, Grace Keeney 3, Gefroh 3, Richter 3, Gracie Schumacher 1, Scherr 1. Assists: Schumacher 27, Emma Schick 2, Richter 2. Blocks: Gefroh 2, L.Bosch 1. Digs: Richter 11, T.Scherr 7, Paige Hulm 7, Callie Hase 5, Schumacher 3, Holzer 3, Gefroh 2.

SOUTH BORDER 3, HERREID-SELBY 1

Herreid-Selby;11;25;10;23

South Border;25;23;25;25

HERREID-SELBY -- Kills: Jada Rossow 6, Kendell Sawinsky 5, Bella Brandner 5. Assists: Sophia Ritter 8, Caitlyn Anderson 5. Aces: Sawinsky 2, Ritter 2. Digs: Stephanie Albee 15, Harleigh Hauge 11, Anderson 11, Sawinsky 10. Blocks: Rossow 3.5.

SOUTH BORDER -- Kills: Emily Jochim 16, Savanna Bader 13, Aubby Sayler 11, Camryn Dohn 5, Kylie Stock 1, Kenady Gross 1. Assists: Stock 38, Bader 1, Kathryn Schneider 1. Aces: Sayler 2, Stock 1, Jochim 1. Digs: Schneider 15, Kiera Volk 10, Jochim 7, Bader 5, Sayler 2, Stock 1. Blocks: Dohn 1. 

ST. JOHN 3, DRAKE-ANAMOOSE 0

St. John;25;25;25

DA;18;19;13

ST. JOHN -- Kylie Parisien 7, Morgen Disrud 5, Jerney Blue 3. Assists: Mia LaVallie 11, Aleigha Lenoir 3. Aces: Parisien 1, Disrud 1. Digs: Disrud 6, LaVallie 3, Parisien 2.

DRAKE-ANAMOOSE -- Kills: Taryn Sieg 5, Riley Hauff 5, Jamie Lemer 5. Assists: Jazzlynn Hase 24. Aces: Hase 2, Lemer 2, Riley Hauff 1, Rylee Martin 1. Blocks: Martin 3, Taryn Seig 1, Hase 1. Digs: Bailey Clott 20, Lemer 14, Hauff 8.

Note: Jazzlynn Hase of Drake-Anamoose surpassed 1,000 career assists.

DIVIDE COUNTY 3, ALEXANDER 0

Alexander;4;7;11

Divide County;25;25;25

ALEXANDER -- No stats reported.

DIVIDE COUNTY -- Kills: Alissa Haugland 9, Windy Jacobson 8, Ella Heide 7, Brooke Fortier 2, Hannah Burtman 2, Tia Nygaard 1. Aces: Burtman 4, Haugland 2, Nygaard 1, Jule Stenson 1, Riley Power 1. Assists: Stenson 19, Nygaard 5, Jacobson 1, Haugland 1, Fortier 1. Blocks: Haugland 6, Fortier 2, Stenson 1, Burtman 1. Digs: Power 3, Heide 7, Haugland 6, Jacobson 5, Burtman 2, Nygaard 2, Stenson 2, Kaileah Stewart 1, McKenna Hallgren 1. 

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FCS TOP 25

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Sam Houston (35) 5-0;1,223;1

2. Eastern Washington (14);7-0;1,178;2

3. North Dakota State (1);6-0;1,169;3

4. Southern Illinois;6-1;1,097;4

5. Villanova;5-1;1,022;6

6. South Dakota State;5-1;980;7

7. James Madison;5-1;951;8

8. Montana State;6-1;919;9

9. Southeastern Louisiana;5-1;842;11

10. UC Davis;6-1;750;13

11. Montana;4-2;694;5

12. Kennesaw State;5-1;658;15

13. UT Martin;5-1;583;17

14. ETSU;6-1;556;10

15. South Dakota;5-2;521;21

16. UIW;5-1;518;18

17. Missouri State;4-2;486;20

18. Rhode Island;5-1;405;12

19. Sacramento State;4-2;251;NR

20. Northern Iowa;3-3;190;16

21. VMI;5-2;173;NR

22. Princeton;5-0;166;25

23. Delaware;3-3;152;14

24. Jackson State;5-1;148;NR

25. Dartmouth;5-0;120;NR

Others receiving votes: Jacksonville State 104, Harvard 101, Eastern Kentucky 85, Weber State 73, Duquesne 44, North Dakota 27, Prairie View A&M 16, Youngstown State 11, Chattanooga 8, William & Mary 7, Stephen F. Austin 5, Mercer 4.

FOOTBALL POLLS

CLASS 11AA

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. West Fargo Sheyenne (14);8-0;70;2

2. Bismarck Century;7-1;56;1

3. West Fargo;6-2;41;3

4. Fargo Davies;6-2;24;4

5. Fargo Shanley;5-3;19;5

Others receiving votes: None.

CLASS 11A 

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. Bismarck St. Mary’s (11);7-1;67;1

2. Jamestown (3);6-2;59;2

3. Fargo North;5-3;40;3

4. Wahpeton;5-3;28;4

5. Dickinson;3-5;8;5

Others receiving votes: Fargo South (3-5), Devils Lake (4-4).

FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

CLASS B 11-MAN PLAYOFFS

First round

Saturday, Oct. 23

Game 1: R1#4 Lisbon (5-4) at #1 Hillsboro-Central Valley (8-1), 1 p.m.

Game 2: R2#3 Harvey-Wells County (7-2) at R1#2 Central Cass (8-1), 1 p.m.

Game 3: R4#4 Hazen at #4 Minot Ryan (8-1), 6 p.m.

Game 4: R3#3 Velva-Garrison (6-2) at R4#2 Beulah (8-1), 2 p.m.

Game 5: R2#4 Thompson (5-4) at #2 Kindred (8-1), 1 p.m.

Game 6: R1#3 Oakes (5-4) at R2#2 Langdon-Edmore-Munich (8-1), 2 p.m.

Game 7: R3#4 Nedrose (5-3) at #3 Bowman County (8-1), 1 p.m.

Game 8: R4#3 Shiloh Christian (7-2) at R3#2 Des Lacs-Burlington (8-1), 1:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Oct. 30

At higher seed

Game 9: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 10: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Game 11: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8

Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 6

At higher seed

Game 13: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10

Game 14: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12

Championship

Friday, Nov. 12 at Dakota Bowl, Fargodome

Semifinal winners, 20 minutes after nine-man final

CLASS B 9-MAN PLAYOFFS

First round

Saturday, Oct. 16

Game 1: R2#2 Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg 20, R1#3 Enderlin-Maple Valley 18

Game 2: R6#3 Grant County-Flasher 32, R5#2 South Border 14

Game 3: R4#3 North Prairie 40, R3#2 New Rockford-Sheyenne 14

Game 4: R4#2 St. John 20, R3#3 Four Winds 6

Game 5: R6#2 Mott-Regent 66, R5#3 Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 42

Game 6: R7#2 Berthold 26, R8#3 Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 6

Game 7: R1#2 Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 26, R2#3 Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page 18

Game 8: R8#2 Ray-Powers Lake 44, R7#3 Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 14

Second round

Saturday, Oct. 23

Game 9: Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (8-1) at No. 1 seed LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (8-0), 1 p.m.

Game 10: Grant County-Flasher (5-4) at No. 8 seed Hettinger-Scranton (6-2), 2 p.m.

Game 11: North Prairie (6-3) at No. 4 seed Bottineau (8-0), 2:30 p.m.

Game 12: St. John (6-3) at No. 5 seed Nelson County (8-0), 2 p.m.

Game 13: Mott-Regent (5-4) at No. 2 seed New Salem-Almont (8-0), 2 p.m.

Game 14: Berthold (6-3) at No. 7 seed Divide County (7-1), 1 p.m.

Game 15: Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (7-2) at No. 3 seed Cavalier (8-0), 2:30 p.m.

Game 16: Ray-Powers Lake (8-1) at No. 6 seed Surrey (6-1), 1 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Oct. 30

Game 17: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10

Game 18: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12

Game 19: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14

Game 20: Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16

Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 6

Game 21: Winner Game 17 vs. Winner Game 18

Game 22: Winner Game 19 vs. Winner Game 20

Championship

Friday, Nov. 12 at Dakota Bowl, Fargodome

Semifinal winners, 9:10 a.m.

6-MAN PLAYOFFS

First round

Friday, Oct. 8

#5 Drake-Anamoose 80, #4 Midway-Minto 74

Saturday, Oct. 9

Game 2: #3 Trenton 71, #6 Mandaree 0

Semifinals

Friday, Oct. 15

#1 North Border 73, #5 Drake-Anamoose 16

#2 Center-Stanton 72, #3 Trenton 51

Championship

Saturday, Oct. 23

At Duane Carlson Stadium, Minot

#1 North Border (6-0) vs. #2 Center-Stanton (5-1), 4 p.m.

Third place

Saturday, Oct. 23

At Duane Carlson Stadium, Minot

#5 Drake-Anamoose (2-5) vs. #3 Trenton (5-3), 2 p.m.

N.D. SCORES

MONDAY

College volleyball

Jamestown 3, Valley City State 0

High school volleyball

Beulah 3, Killdeer 0

Carrington 3, Griggs-Midkota 1

Des Lacs-Burlington 3, Bottineau 1

Divide County 3, Alexander 0

Kidder County 3, Washburn 2

Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock 3, Shiloh Christian 0

South Border 3, Herreid-Selby 1

St. John 3, Drake-Anamoose 0

Thompson 3, Hillsboro-Central Valley 0

Valley City 3, Grand Forks Central 0

Williston Trinity Christian 3, Burke Central 0

