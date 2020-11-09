Area Scores: Nov. 10

CLASS A VOLLEYBALL
WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
Tuesday, Nov. 10
(Quarterfinals)
Match 1: No. 8 Watford City (6-13) at No. 1 Century (18-0), 7 p.m.
Match 2: No. 5 Legacy (10-8) at No. 4 Bismarck (12-6), 7 p.m.
Match 3: No. 6 St. Mary's (8-10) at No. 3 Jamestown (14-4), 7 p.m.
Match 4: No. 7 Minot (8-11) at No. 2 Mandan (14-4), 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 12
(Consolation)
Match 5: Losers of matches 1 and 2 at site of higher seed, loser out
Match 6: Losers of matches 3 and 4 at site of higher seed, lose out
(Semifinals)
Match 7: Winners of matches 1 and 2 at site of higher seed
Match 8: Winners of matches 3 and 4 at site of higher seed.
Saturday, Nov. 14
(State Qualifiers at Legacy)
Matches 9 and 10: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
(Championship at Legacy)
Match 11: Winners of matches 7 and 8, 5 p.m.
EAST REGION TOURNAMENT
Tuesday, Nov. 10
(Quarterfinals)
Match 1: No. 9 Fargo South (11-15) at West Fargo (23-2), 6:30 p.m.
Match 2: No. 5 Grand Forks Red River (13-8) at No. 4 Fargo Shanley (12-6), 6 p.m.
Match 3: No. 6 Valley City (12-11) at No. 3 Fargo Davies (23-5), 6 p.m.
Match 4: No. 7 Fargo North (14-13) at No. 2 West Fargo Sheyenne (17-9), 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 12
(Consolation)
Match 5: Losers of matches 1 and 2 at site of higher seed, loser out
Match 6: Losers of matches 3 and 4 at site of higher seed, lose out
(Semifinals)
Match 7: Winners of matches 1 and 2 at site of higher seed
Match 8: Winners of matches 3 and 4 at site of higher seed.
Saturday, Nov. 14
(State Qualifiers at West Fargo)
Matches 9 and 10: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
(Championship at West Fargo)
Match 11: Winners of matches 7 and 8, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
ALL-WDA TEAM
Bismarck: Erin Becker.
Century: Lexi Duchsherer, Erin Palmer, Izzy Koebele, Sarah Dorrheim, Taylor Cook, Paige Keller, Lauryn Caster, Olivia Schuchard, Caylee Michela.
Dickinson: Charley Rathgeber, Hailey Rathgeber, Mara Ellerkamp.
Jamestown: Chea Baugh.
Legacy: McKayla Donat, Paige Davis.
Mandan: McKayla Lindbo.
Minot: Ava Williamson, Sam Vonbokern, Payton Luzardo, Jordn Wolsky, Bella Price, Haley Conklin.
Williston: Demi Peterson, Marissa Branham, Kambree Draper.
Senior Athlete of the Year: Demi Peterson, Williston.
Coach of the Year: Emily Jensen, Minot.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
DAKOTA BOWL
Friday, Nov. 13
At Fargodome
Class A championship
Langdon-Edmore-Munich (11-0) vs. Lisbon (9-0), 8:10 a.m.
Nine-man championship
Cavalier (11-0) vs. Linton-HMB (8-2), 60 minutes after Class A final
Class AA championship
Beulah (8-2) vs. St. Mary’s (10-0), 60 minutes after nine-man final
Class AAA championship
West Fargo Sheyenne (9-0) vs. Century (9-0), 7 p.m.
NAHL
STANDINGS
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;6;0;0;12
Minot;4;0;2;10
Bismarck;2;5;0;4
Minn. Wilderness;1;1;0;2
Austin;0;0;0;0
St. Cloud;05;0;0
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Janesville;2;0;0;4
Kenai River;1;0;0;2
Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0
Chippewa Falls;0;1;0;0
Fairbanks;0;2;0;0
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Maine;7;2;0;14
Danbury;5;1;0;10
Johnstown;3;0;3;9
New Jersey;2;3;4;8
Maryland;3;2;1;7
NE Generals;3;4;0;6
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Odessa;3;1;0;8
Lone Star;3;1;0;6
Wichita Falls;1;1;2;4
Amarillo;1;2;1;3
Shreveport;1;1;0;2
New Mexico;1;1;0;2
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Bismarck at Minot, Ppd.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Maine at Danbury
Thursday, Nov. 12
Kenai River at Chippewa Falls
Maine at NE Generals
Friday, Nov. 13
Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Minn. Wilderness at St. Cloud
Fairbanks at Aberdeen
Janesville at Austin
Kenai River as Chippewa Falls
Maine at NE Generals
Maryland at New Jersey
Danbury at Johnstown
New Mexico at Wichita Falls
Shreveport at Odessa
Amarillo at Lone Star
Saturday, Nov. 14
Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Minn. Magicians at Minn. Wilderness
Fairbanks at Aberdeen
Janesville at Austin
Kenai River as Chippewa Falls
Maryland at New Jersey
Danbury at Johnstown
New Mexico at Wichita Falls
Shreveport at Odessa
Amarillo at Lone Star
BASEBALL
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
BIG STICK AWARD WINNERS
Catcher: Jack Thelen, Kenosha, Wisconsin-Milwaukee, .281 average.
First base: Tim Elko, Fond Du Lac, Mississippi, .351.
Second base: Jalen Smith, Waterloo, Cal-Davis, .390.
Shortstop: Spencer Schwellenbach, Traverse City, Nebraska, .356.
Third base: Brett Harris, K-Town, Gonzaga, .356.
Outfield: Wyatt Ulrich, Bismarck Larks, Richond, .375.
Outfield: Zach Gilles, Mankato, Mankato, Central Michigan, .366
Outfield: Blake Dunn, Kalamazoo, Western Michigan, .349.
Designated hitter: Jaydon Newman, Willmar, Cal State-Northridge, .405.
RODEO
PBR WORLD FINALS QUALIFIED RIDERS
Nov. 12-15 Arlington, Texas
Jose Vitor Leme (Brazil); Joao Ricardo Vieira (Brazil); Kaique Pacheco (Brazil); Daylon Swearingen (Piffard, N.Y.); Jess Lockwood (Volborg, Mont.); Luvas Divino (Brazil); Cooper Davis (Jasper, Texas); Colten Jesse (Konawa, Okla.); Mason Taylor (Maypearl, Texas); Derek Kolbaba (Walla Walla, Wash.); Ezekiel Mitchell (Rockdale, Texas); Dener Barbosa (Brazil);
Cole Melancon (Paris, Texas); Eduardo Aparecido (Brazil); Alex Cerqueira (Brazil); Brennon Eldred (Sulphur, Okla.); Cody Teel (College Station, Texas); Mark Eguchi (Brazil); Ramon de Lima (Brazil); Ramon de Lima (Brazil); Mauricio Moreira (Brazil); Stetson Lawrence (Williston, N.D.); Keyshawn Whitehorse (McCracken Springs, Utah); Silvano Alves (Brazil).
Claudio Montahna Jr. (Brazil); J.B. Mauney (Statesville, N.C.); Joao Henrique Lucas (Brazil); Boudreaux Campbell (Crockett, Texas); Taylor Toves (Stephensville, Texas); Tye Chandler (Celina, Texas); Ryan Dirteater (Hulbert, Okla.); Kyler Oliver (Roy, Utah); Rafael Henrique dos Santos (Brazil); Amadue Campos Silva (Brazil); Junior Patrik Souza (Brazil); Dakota Louis (Browning, Mont.).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!