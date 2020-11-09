 Skip to main content
Area Scores: Nov. 10
Area Scores: Nov. 10

CLASS A VOLLEYBALL

WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

Tuesday, Nov. 10

(Quarterfinals)

Match 1: No. 8 Watford City (6-13) at No. 1 Century (18-0), 7 p.m.

Match 2: No. 5 Legacy (10-8) at No. 4 Bismarck (12-6), 7 p.m.

Match 3: No. 6 St. Mary's (8-10) at No. 3 Jamestown (14-4), 7 p.m.

Match 4: No. 7 Minot (8-11) at No. 2 Mandan (14-4), 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 12

(Consolation)

Match 5: Losers of matches 1 and 2 at site of higher seed, loser out

Match 6: Losers of matches 3 and 4 at site of higher seed, lose out

(Semifinals)

Match 7: Winners of matches 1 and 2 at site of higher seed

Match 8: Winners of matches 3 and 4 at site of higher seed.

Saturday, Nov. 14

(State Qualifiers at Legacy)

Matches 9 and 10: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

(Championship at Legacy)

Match 11: Winners of matches 7 and 8, 5 p.m.

EAST REGION TOURNAMENT

Tuesday, Nov. 10

(Quarterfinals)

Match 1: No. 9 Fargo South (11-15) at West Fargo (23-2), 6:30 p.m.

Match 2: No. 5 Grand Forks Red River (13-8) at No. 4 Fargo Shanley (12-6), 6 p.m.

Match 3: No. 6 Valley City (12-11) at No. 3 Fargo Davies (23-5), 6 p.m.

Match 4: No. 7 Fargo North (14-13) at No. 2 West Fargo Sheyenne (17-9), 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 12

(Consolation)

Match 5: Losers of matches 1 and 2 at site of higher seed, loser out

Match 6: Losers of matches 3 and 4 at site of higher seed, lose out

(Semifinals)

Match 7: Winners of matches 1 and 2 at site of higher seed

Match 8: Winners of matches 3 and 4 at site of higher seed.

Saturday, Nov. 14

(State Qualifiers at West Fargo)

Matches 9 and 10: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

(Championship at West Fargo)

Match 11: Winners of matches 7 and 8, 6 p.m. 

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

ALL-WDA TEAM

Bismarck: Erin Becker.

Century: Lexi Duchsherer, Erin Palmer, Izzy Koebele, Sarah Dorrheim, Taylor Cook, Paige Keller, Lauryn Caster, Olivia Schuchard, Caylee Michela.

Dickinson: Charley Rathgeber, Hailey Rathgeber, Mara Ellerkamp.

Jamestown: Chea Baugh.

Legacy: McKayla Donat, Paige Davis.

Mandan: McKayla Lindbo.

Minot: Ava Williamson, Sam Vonbokern, Payton Luzardo, Jordn Wolsky, Bella Price, Haley Conklin.

Williston: Demi Peterson, Marissa Branham, Kambree Draper.

Senior Athlete of the Year: Demi Peterson, Williston.

Coach of the Year: Emily Jensen, Minot.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

DAKOTA BOWL

Friday, Nov. 13

At Fargodome

Class A championship

Langdon-Edmore-Munich (11-0) vs. Lisbon (9-0), 8:10 a.m.

Nine-man championship

Cavalier (11-0) vs. Linton-HMB (8-2), 60 minutes after Class A final

Class AA championship

Beulah (8-2) vs. St. Mary’s (10-0), 60 minutes after nine-man final

Class AAA championship

West Fargo Sheyenne (9-0) vs. Century (9-0), 7 p.m.

NAHL

STANDINGS

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;6;0;0;12

Minot;4;0;2;10

Bismarck;2;5;0;4

Minn. Wilderness;1;1;0;2

Austin;0;0;0;0

St. Cloud;05;0;0

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Janesville;2;0;0;4

Kenai River;1;0;0;2

Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0

Chippewa Falls;0;1;0;0

Fairbanks;0;2;0;0

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Maine;7;2;0;14

Danbury;5;1;0;10

Johnstown;3;0;3;9

New Jersey;2;3;4;8

Maryland;3;2;1;7

NE Generals;3;4;0;6

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Odessa;3;1;0;8

Lone Star;3;1;0;6

Wichita Falls;1;1;2;4

Amarillo;1;2;1;3

Shreveport;1;1;0;2

New Mexico;1;1;0;2

Tuesday, Nov. 10

Bismarck at Minot, Ppd. 

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Maine at Danbury

Thursday, Nov. 12

Kenai River at Chippewa Falls

Maine at NE Generals

Friday, Nov. 13

Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Minn. Wilderness at St. Cloud

Fairbanks at Aberdeen

Janesville at Austin

Kenai River as Chippewa Falls

Maine at NE Generals

Maryland at New Jersey

Danbury at Johnstown

New Mexico at Wichita Falls

Shreveport at Odessa

Amarillo at Lone Star

Saturday, Nov. 14

Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Minn. Magicians at Minn. Wilderness

Fairbanks at Aberdeen

Janesville at Austin

Kenai River as Chippewa Falls

Maryland at New Jersey

Danbury at Johnstown

New Mexico at Wichita Falls

Shreveport at Odessa

Amarillo at Lone Star

BASEBALL

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

BIG STICK AWARD WINNERS

Catcher: Jack Thelen, Kenosha, Wisconsin-Milwaukee, .281 average.

First base: Tim Elko, Fond Du Lac, Mississippi, .351.

Second base: Jalen Smith, Waterloo, Cal-Davis, .390.

Shortstop: Spencer Schwellenbach, Traverse City, Nebraska, .356.

Third base: Brett Harris, K-Town, Gonzaga, .356.

Outfield: Wyatt Ulrich, Bismarck Larks, Richond, .375.

Outfield: Zach Gilles, Mankato, Mankato, Central Michigan, .366

Outfield: Blake Dunn, Kalamazoo, Western Michigan, .349.

Designated hitter: Jaydon Newman, Willmar, Cal State-Northridge, .405.

RODEO

PBR WORLD FINALS QUALIFIED RIDERS

Nov. 12-15 Arlington, Texas

Jose Vitor Leme (Brazil); Joao Ricardo Vieira (Brazil); Kaique Pacheco (Brazil); Daylon Swearingen (Piffard, N.Y.); Jess Lockwood (Volborg, Mont.); Luvas Divino (Brazil); Cooper Davis (Jasper, Texas); Colten Jesse (Konawa, Okla.); Mason Taylor (Maypearl, Texas); Derek Kolbaba (Walla Walla, Wash.); Ezekiel Mitchell (Rockdale, Texas); Dener Barbosa (Brazil);

Cole Melancon (Paris, Texas); Eduardo Aparecido (Brazil); Alex Cerqueira (Brazil); Brennon Eldred (Sulphur, Okla.); Cody Teel (College Station, Texas); Mark Eguchi (Brazil); Ramon de Lima (Brazil); Ramon de Lima (Brazil); Mauricio Moreira (Brazil); Stetson Lawrence (Williston, N.D.); Keyshawn Whitehorse (McCracken Springs, Utah); Silvano Alves (Brazil).

Claudio Montahna Jr. (Brazil); J.B. Mauney (Statesville, N.C.); Joao Henrique Lucas (Brazil); Boudreaux Campbell (Crockett, Texas); Taylor Toves (Stephensville, Texas); Tye Chandler (Celina, Texas); Ryan Dirteater (Hulbert, Okla.); Kyler Oliver (Roy, Utah); Rafael Henrique dos Santos (Brazil); Amadue Campos Silva (Brazil); Junior Patrik Souza (Brazil); Dakota Louis (Browning, Mont.).

