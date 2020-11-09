Area Scores: Nov. 10

CLASS A VOLLEYBALL

WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

Tuesday, Nov. 10

(Quarterfinals)

Match 1: No. 8 Watford City (6-13) at No. 1 Century (18-0), 7 p.m.

Match 2: No. 5 Legacy (10-8) at No. 4 Bismarck (12-6), 7 p.m.

Match 3: No. 6 St. Mary's (8-10) at No. 3 Jamestown (14-4), 7 p.m.

Match 4: No. 7 Minot (8-11) at No. 2 Mandan (14-4), 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 12

(Consolation)

Match 5: Losers of matches 1 and 2 at site of higher seed, loser out

Match 6: Losers of matches 3 and 4 at site of higher seed, lose out

(Semifinals)

Match 7: Winners of matches 1 and 2 at site of higher seed

Match 8: Winners of matches 3 and 4 at site of higher seed.

Saturday, Nov. 14

(State Qualifiers at Legacy)

Matches 9 and 10: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.